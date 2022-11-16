College football top 25: Coin flip may determine playoff status in OVC; Delaware falls in FCS Power Rankings

We have reached the final week of the regular season in the Football Championship Subdivision with some conference championships and playoff auto bids on the line. This is an exciting time in the FCS as we approach the postseason.

Not everyone is excited for what is to come, however, as they may not see the postseason based on what happened in Week 11. It was a bad week for teams ranked in the middle of our FCS top 25 poll last week, with Delaware, Chattanooga, Mercer, Idaho and Princeton all taking losses. Princeton’s loss will make it hard to win the Outright Ivy League title, but Delaware, Mercer and Idaho may have been knocked out of the FCS Playoffs entirely.

On the positive side, teams like South Dakota State, Holy Cross, Saint Francis and Samford have already punched their tickets to the Playoffs as conference champions. Other conference Races will be decided this weekend.

There are two unique auto bid scenarios that’ll play out this weekend. First, in the ASUN-WAC conference partnership, the teams to watch are Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin. If Central Arkansas wins, it secures the ASUN title. The Winner of Abilene Christian vs. Stephen F. Austin will also win the WAC. Then, the two résumés will be compared and the team with the higher ranking will get the auto bid.

Now, here is the most absurd auto bid scenario in college football history. Because of the Ohio Valley Conference scheduling, Southeast Missouri State and UT Martin didn’t play each other this season. It just so happens that both are 4-0 in conference play and have a great chance of finishing that way. Whichever team loses, the other gets the auto bid from the conference. If they both finish tied with the same conference record, however, the auto bid will be decided by a coin flip.

A coin flip, folks. That’s where we are in 2022.

Let’s take a look at my Week 12 power rankings.

Biggest Rise: Southeast Missouri State — No. 13 (Last Week: 19)

Biggest Fall: Delaware — No. 19 (LW: 13)

On the Cusp: North Carolina A&T (7-3), Yale (7-2), Merrimack (8-2), Florida A&M (8-2), Montana (7-3)