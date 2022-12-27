College football today: Bowl schedule, games on TV for Tuesday

The college football Bowl schedule resumes this week in the days after Christmas with some Power Five teams in action today as the calendar turns to Tuesday.

Let’s go bowling: College football Bowl game schedule for 2022

Only one conference, the ACC, is perfect so far in the Bowl season, winning its first two games, while the Sun Belt and Mountain West are both above .500 so far.

Notably, the SEC is 0-2 so far, but it’s early in the game yet and that conference’s top teams are still waiting to get on the field in the more marquee New Year’s Six Bowl games and in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

