College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: USC, UCLA in late-night action

The month of November has arrived, so the stakes are rising around college football as the fight for conference titles, Bowl Positioning and College Football Playoff berths heat up. Week 10 brings a loaded slate that includes 19 games featuring ranked teams, including four contests that pit ranked squads against each other.

The action starts at noon ET with No. 2 Ohio State traveling to Northwestern and No. 7 TCU hosts Texas Tech. It only gets better from there as the afternoon Slate is highlighted by No. 1 Tennessee’s trip to No. 3 Georgia for the SEC is the CBS Game of the Week. This viewing window includes six other games involving ranked teams.

Finally, the evening brings another top-10 Showdown with No. 10 LSU hosting No. 6 Alabama and a Clash of major national brands as No. 4 Clemson travels to face Notre Dame. Even the late-night window features some big-time action as No. 12 UCLA plays at Arizona State and as No. 9 USC hosts Cal.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 10

Well. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7 — Takeaways: Buckeyes overcome sloppy play, weather

Well. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24 — Recap

Florida 41, Texas A&M 24 — Aggies lose five straight for first time since 1980

Well. 17 North Carolina 31, Virginia 28 — Recap

Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35 — Recap

Well. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13 — Takeaways: Dawgs suffocate Vols offense

Well. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10 — Recap

Michigan State 23, No. 16 Illinois 15 — Recap

Well. 15 Penn State 45, Indiana 14 — Recap

Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16 — Recap

Well. 10 LSU 32, No. 6 Alabama 31 — Takeaways: Tigers stun Tide in overtime

Well. 24 Texas 24, No. 13 Kansas State 27 — Recap

Notre Dame 35, No. 4 Clemson 14 — Takeaways: Irish defense stifles Tigers

Well. 5 Michigan 42, Rutgers 17 — Recap

Florida State 45, Miami 3 — Recap

Cal at No. 9 USC — ESPN — GameTracker

Well. 12 UCLA at Arizona State — FS1 — GameTracker

Check out the entire Week 10 scoreboard

Check these out…