College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: USC, Oregon in action

Week 5 of the college football season brings fans a loaded schedule of action as conference play heats up around the country and the contenders begin to separate from the pack. With 22 AP Top 25-ranked teams in action and five games pitting some of those teams against each other, the first Saturday of October should be filled with drama.

The action starts with a loaded noon ET Slate featuring No. 4 Michigan traveling to Iowa and a cross-division SEC Showdown between No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 7 Kentucky. The afternoon window provides two Massive conference clashes with No. 20 Arkansas hosting No. 2 Alabama in the SEC is the CBS Game of the Week and No. 16 Baylor hosting No. 9 Oklahoma State in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 Championship Game.

In the evening, No. 5. Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State in a huge ACC Atlantic battle while No. 1 Georgia hits the road to face Missouri. Finally, the late-night window features No. 6 USC and No. 13 Oregon in action as heavy favorites at home against Arizona State and Stanford, respectively.

Air Force 13, Navy 10 — Recap

Well. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14 — Recap

Well. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19 — Rebels, Kiffin’s pick up signature win

TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24 — Sooners fall to 0-2 in Big 12

Well. 2 Alabama 49, No. 20 Arkansas 26 — Tide overcome loss of Young in win

Well. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 — Recap

Well. 9 Oklahoma State 36, No. 16 Baylor 25 — Recap

Well. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21 — Recap

Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24 — Recap

LSU 21, Auburn 17 — Recap

Well. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22 — Dawgs Escape upset with late TDs

Well. 5 Clemson 30, No. 10 NC State 20 — ABC — DJU stars as Tigers Oust Wolfpack

Texas 38, West Virginia 20 — Recap

Arizona State at No. 6 USC — ESPN — GameTracker

