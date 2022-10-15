College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss in action

Week 7 of the college football season brings fans a buffet of big-time games, including six contests between ranked teams as conference races heat up and the national picture begins to take shape. In total, 19 AP Top 25-ranked squads will be in action throughout the day beginning with the noon ET slate and continuing until late in the evening.

First up is a top-10 Showdown in the Big Ten East between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State, along with a matchup between No. 9 Ole Miss and Auburn in the day’s early wave. The afternoon brings a must-see SEC on CBS Game of the Week between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee as well as a huge Big 12 battle between No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 13 TCU.

As the afternoon turns to night, No. 4 Clemson travels to take on Florida State, No. 22 Kentucky hosts No. 16 Mississippi State and an all-important Pac-12 Showdown gets underway between No. 20 Utah and No. 7 U.S.C. The Utes are narrow home favorites and will have a chance to end the Trojans’ Storybook start.

All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 7

Well. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan — Noon on Fox — Expert picks, preview

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss — Noon is ESPN

Well. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma — Noon is ESPN2

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas — Noon on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Well. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia — 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network — How to watch

Well. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU — 3:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Well. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse — 3:30 pm on the ACC Network

LSU at Florida — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview

Well. 4 Clemson at Florida State — 7:30 pm on ABC

Well. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network — How to watch

Well. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah — 8 pm on Fox — Expert picks, preview

