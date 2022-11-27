College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Tennessee, Kansas State in action

We’ve reached the final Saturday of college football in the 2022 regular season, and with it comes a buffet of rivalry action as teams across the country jockey for Bowl eligibility, bragging rights and a happy start to their holiday seasons. There are also larger implications in some cases as the College Football Playoff picture remains unsettled with just over a week to go until the four-team field is revealed.

Action gets started with a Bang at noon ET with the top three teams in action as No. 1 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech and No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan in a seismic rivalry showdown. Also in action during the noon window will be No. 8 Clemson, which is clinging to slim CFP hopes as it hosts Rival South Carolina.

In the afternoon comes the always entertaining Iron Bowl on CBS as No. 7 Alabama hosts Auburn. At the same time. Well. 25 Louisville travels to Kentucky and No. 9 Oregon plays at No. 21 Oregon State in a game the Ducks need to win if they are going to play for the Pac-12 Championship next week. Finally, the evening window is highlighted by No. 6 USC’s game with No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 5 LSU’s trip to Texas A&M. An upset in either case would have major CFP implications.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 13

Well. 1 Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14 — ESPN — GameTracker

Well. 3 Michigan 45, No. 2 Ohio State 23 — Takeaways, recap

South Carolina 31, No. 8 Clemson 30 — Takeaways, recap

Well. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27 — Takeaways, recap

Well. 21 Oregon State 38, No. 9 Oregon 34 — Recap

Well. 4 TCU 62, Iowa State 14 — Recap

Well. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan State 16 — GameTracker

Well. 5 LSU at Texas A&M — ESPN — GameTracker

Well. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC — ABC — LIVE updates

Well. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network — GameTracker

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State — Fox — GameTracker

Check out the entire Week 13 scoreboard

Check these out…