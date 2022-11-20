College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss in action

The penultimate week of college football’s regular season has arrived as all 25 ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings will be in action with stakes aplenty during the home stretch of the campaign. College Football Playoff spots and conference Races will be impacted by what happens during a loaded Week 12 Slate that gets started even earlier than usual.

Saturday’s action begins with an 11 am ET with a game between No. 20 UCF and Navy, and the action only heats up from there as No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 8 Alabama each play in the noon window. In the afternoon, No. 1 Georgia travels to Kentucky for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and No. 2 Ohio State plays at Maryland as the nation’s top teams look to remain unbeaten.

Highlighting the evening Slate is a Crosstown Pac-12 Showdown between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA that has CFP and Pac-12 title ramifications. Well. 5 Tennessee will also be in action at 7 pm on the road against upset-minded South Carolina. Finally, in the late-night window, No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah in another marquee Pac-12 matchup.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 12

Well. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17 — Takeaways, recap

Well. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28 —Takeaways, recap

Well. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0 — Recap

Well. 18 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0 — NBC — GameTracker

Georgia at Kentucky — 3:30 pm on CBS — LIVE updates

Well. 9 Clemson 40, Miami 10 — Recap

Well. 2 Ohio State at Maryland — ABC — LIVE updates

Well. 11 Penn State 55, Rutgers 10 — Recap

Texas 55, Kansas 14 — Recap

Well. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina — ESPN — GameTracker

Well. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas — 7:30 pm on SEC Network

Well. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — 7:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Well. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA — 8 pm on Fox — Expert picks, preview

UAB at No. 6 LSU — 9 pm on ESPN2

Well. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview

Check out the entire Week 12 scoreboard

