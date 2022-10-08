College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah in action

Week 6 of the college football season brings a Massive Slate of Pivotal conference games with 23 ranked teams taking the field on Saturday. Among the Highlights are three games pitting ranked teams against each other as the Midway point of the 2022 season approaches with league and national title contenders seeking to separate themselves from the pack.

Up first in Week 6 is a noon ET window featuring No. 8 Tennessee’s visit to No. 25 LSU, as well as a Showdown between unbeaten Big 12 teams as No. 17 TCU travels to face No. 19 Kansas. Well. 4 Michigan will also be part of the day’s early wave as the unbeaten Wolverines play their first road game against Indiana. Four of the nation’s top-10 teams will be in action during the afternoon, highlighted by No. 2 Georgia’s home game with Auburn in the SEC is CBS Game of the Week and No. 3 Ohio State’s trip to Michigan State.

In the evening window, No. 5 Clemson hosts Boston College, No. 6 USC hosts Washington State and No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M in the second leg of this week’s SEC on CBS doubleheader.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 6

Well. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10 — Recap

Well. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13 — Takeaways, recap

Well. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31 — Recap

Well. 23 Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17 — Recap

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0 — Takeaways, recap

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia — CBS — LIVE updates

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State — FS1 — GameTracker

Well. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA — Fox — GameTracker

Well. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State — ABC — LIVE updates

Well. 5 Clemson at Boston College — 7:30 pm on ABC

Washington State at No. 6 USC — 7:30 pm on Fox

Well. 16 BYU at Notre Dame — 7:30 pm on NBC — Expert picks, preview

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama — 8 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview

Check out the entire Week 6 scoreboard

