College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Oklahoma State, Oregon in action

Sixteen games involving AP Top 25-ranked teams are set for Saturday as Week 9 of the college football season is poised to deliver another Marathon of compelling action. The first batch of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday, but this is still a big week even for those with little hope of qualifying for the CFP. Conference title Races are starting to tighten up, and there are some huge league showdowns on the docket.

The day starts with a Bang as No. 2 Ohio State travels to No. 13 Penn State and No. 7 TCU hits the road to face West Virginia. Both games feature CFP contenders — the Buckeyes and Horned Frogs — putting their unbeaten records on the line against capable league foes. The afternoon is highlighted by the SEC on CBS Game of the Week with No. 1 Georgia and Florida playing their annual neutral-site rivalry game in Jacksonville. There are also three other top-10 teams in action during the afternoon window with all three going on the road. In the evening window, No. 10 USC Returns to action at Arizona after a bye week, and No. 4 Michigan hosts Rival Michigan State.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 9

Well. 2 Ohio State 44, No. 13 Penn State 31 — Takeaways, recap

Well. 7 TCU 41, West Virginia 31 — Recap

Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24 — Recap

Arkansas 41, Auburn 27 — Recap

Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 13 — Recap

Florida at No. 1 Georgia — CBS — LIVE updates

Well. 8 Oregon at Cal — FS1 — GameTracker

Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State — Fox — GameTracker

Well. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network — GameTracker

Well. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview

Well. 10 USC at Arizona — 7 pm on Pac-12 Network — How to watch

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan — 7:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Well. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M — 7:30 pm on SEC Network — Expert picks, preview

Check out the entire Week 9 scoreboard

