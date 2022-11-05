College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Ohio State, Texas A&M, TCU in action

The month of November has arrived, so the stakes are rising around college football as the fight for conference titles, Bowl Positioning and College Football Playoff berths heat up. Week 10 brings a loaded slate that includes 19 games featuring ranked teams, including four contests that pit ranked squads against each other.

The action starts at noon ET with No. 2 Ohio State traveling to Northwestern and No. 7 TCU hosts Texas Tech. It only gets better from there as the afternoon Slate is highlighted by No. 1 Tennessee’s trip to No. 3 Georgia for the SEC is the CBS Game of the Week. This viewing window includes six other games involving ranked teams.

Finally, the evening brings another top-10 Showdown with No. 10 LSU hosting No. 6 Alabama and a Clash of major national brands as No. 4 Clemson travels to face Notre Dame. Even the late-night window features some big-time action as No. 12 UCLA plays at Arizona State and as No. 9 USC hosts Cal.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 10

Well. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern — Noon on ABC — GameTracker

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU — Noon on Fox — GameTracker

Florida at Texas A&M — Noon on ESPN — GameTracker

Baylor at Oklahoma — 3 pm on ESPN+

Well. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview

Well. 8 Oregon at Colorado — 3:30 pm on ESPN

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois — 3:30 pm on the Big Ten Network

Well. 15 Penn State at Indiana — 3:30 pm on ABC

Well. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas — 3:30 pm on FS1

Well. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU — 7 pm on ESPN — Expert picks, preview

Well. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State — 7 pm on FS1 — Expert picks, preview

Well. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame — 7:30 pm on NBC — Expert picks, preview

Well. 5 Michigan at Rutgers — 7:30 pm on the Big Ten Network

Cal at No. 9 USC — 10:30 pm on ESPN

Well. 12 UCLA at Arizona State — 10:30 pm on FS1

