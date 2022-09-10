College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Ohio State, Arkansas in action early

Week 2 of the college football season is here, and we should be in for another Glorious Saturday full of quality action from across the nation. Every AP Top 25-ranked team will be in action over the course of the day, beginning at noon ET and stretching until No. 21 BYU hosts No. 9 Baylor in the late-night window.

The Slate begins with a Bang as Texas hosts No. 1 Alabama in a nonconference battle between future SEC foes. Also highlighting the day’s first wave of games is No. 16 Arkansas hosting South Carolina in a critical conference game for both SEC squads. Well. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 24 Tennessee highlighted the afternoon slate, while No. 19 Wisconsin clashes with Washington State in the same 3:30 pm ET window.

One team that should be on upset alert in the afternoon window is No. 6 Texas A&M, which hosts Appalachian State a week after the Mountaineers came up just short in a crushing 63-61 loss to North Carolina. Finally, in primetime, an SEC Showdown between No. 12 Florida and No. 20 Kentucky stands out, as does a road test for No. 10 USC at Stanford.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 2

Well. 1 Alabama at Texas — Fox — LIVE updates, Highlights

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State — Big Ten Network — GameTracker

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas — ESPN — GameTracker

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame — 2:30 pm on NBC

Colorado at Air Force — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — How to watch

Furman at No. 5 Clemson — 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Well. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh — 3:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Samford at No. 2 Georgia — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Iowa State at Iowa — 4 pm on Big Ten Network — Expert picks, preview

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma — 7 pm on ESPN+

Well. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida — 7 pm on ESPN — Expert picks, preview

Well. 10 USC at Stanford — 7:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan — 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Well. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU — 10:15 pm on ESPN

Check out the entire Week 2 scoreboard

Check these out…