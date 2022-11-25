College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Nebraska-Iowa, North Carolina in action

The final weekend of the college football regular season has arrived, and it brings a slate full of rivalry matchups that should send us into the postseason on a memorable note. While most of the action is set for Saturday, there is also a solid slate of games on the docket for Friday as well.

Five games are kicking off at noon ET on Friday to provide you with something to watch while feasting on the Thanksgiving leftovers. Well. 19 Tulane takes on No. 24 Cincinnati in a Pivotal AAC matchup, while No. 23 Texas hosts Baylor in the same window. On CBS, Boise State will look to put the cap on an unbeaten run through Mountain West play as it hosts Utah State.

Rivalry action is on deck in the afternoon with Arizona hosting Arizona State, North Carolina hosting NC State and Missouri hosting Arkansas in a cross-division SEC Showdown on CBS. Iowa can also clinch the Big Ten West as it hosts Nebraska. The evening’s marquee game is No. 16 Florida State hosting Florida in a Matchup of bitter Enemies that should us into Saturday on a high note.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 13

Boise State 42, Utah State 23 — Recap

Well. 19 Tulane 27, No. 24 Cincinnati 24 — Recap

Well. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 27 — — Recap

Arizona State at Arizona — FS1 — GameTracker

Arkansas at Missouri — CBS — LIVE updates

NC State at No. 17 North Carolina — ABC — GameTracker

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network — GameTracker

Well. 18 UCLA at Cal — Fox — GameTracker

Florida at No. 16 Florida State — 7:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Check out the entire Week 13 scoreboard

Check these out…