College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Michigan, Oklahoma in action early

Week 5 of the college football season brings fans a loaded schedule of action as conference play heats up around the country and the contenders begin to separate from the pack. With 22 AP Top 25-ranked teams in action and five games pitting some of those teams against each other, the first Saturday of October should be filled with drama.

The action starts with a loaded noon ET Slate featuring No. 4 Michigan traveling to Iowa and a cross-division SEC Showdown between No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 7 Kentucky. The afternoon window provides two Massive conference clashes with No. 20 Arkansas hosting No. 2 Alabama in the SEC is the CBS Game of the Week and No. 16 Baylor hosting No. 9 Oklahoma State in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 Championship Game.

In the evening, No. 5. Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State in a huge ACC Atlantic battle while No. 1 Georgia hits the road to face Missouri. Finally, the late-night window features No. 6 USC and No. 13 Oregon in action as heavy favorites at home against Arizona State and Stanford, respectively.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 5

Navy vs. Air Force — CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App — LIVE updates

Well. 4 Michigan at Iowa — Fox — GameTracker

Well. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss — ESPN — GameTracker

Well. 18 Oklahoma at TCU — ABC — GameTracker

Well. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State — 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network — How to watch

Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor — 3:30 pm on Fox — Expert picks, preview

Well. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State — 3:30 pm on ABC

Well. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State — 4 pm on SEC Network — How to watch

LSU at Auburn — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview

Well. 1 Georgia at Missouri — 7:30 pm on SEC Network — How to watch

Well. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson — 7:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

West Virginia at Texas — 7:30 pm on FS1 — How to watch

Arizona State at No. 6 USC — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

