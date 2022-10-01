College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Michigan, Oklahoma in action early
Week 5 of the college football season brings fans a loaded schedule of action as conference play heats up around the country and the contenders begin to separate from the pack. With 22 AP Top 25-ranked teams in action and five games pitting some of those teams against each other, the first Saturday of October should be filled with drama.
The action starts with a loaded noon ET Slate featuring No. 4 Michigan traveling to Iowa and a cross-division SEC Showdown between No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 7 Kentucky. The afternoon window provides two Massive conference clashes with No. 20 Arkansas hosting No. 2 Alabama in the SEC is the CBS Game of the Week and No. 16 Baylor hosting No. 9 Oklahoma State in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 Championship Game.
In the evening, No. 5. Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State in a huge ACC Atlantic battle while No. 1 Georgia hits the road to face Missouri. Finally, the late-night window features No. 6 USC and No. 13 Oregon in action as heavy favorites at home against Arizona State and Stanford, respectively.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern
College football scores, schedule: Week 5
Navy vs. Air Force — CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App — LIVE updates
Well. 4 Michigan at Iowa — Fox — GameTracker
Well. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss — ESPN — GameTracker
Well. 18 Oklahoma at TCU — ABC — GameTracker
Well. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State — 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network — How to watch
Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor — 3:30 pm on Fox — Expert picks, preview
Well. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State — 3:30 pm on ABC
Well. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State — 4 pm on SEC Network — How to watch
LSU at Auburn — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview
Well. 1 Georgia at Missouri — 7:30 pm on SEC Network — How to watch
Well. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson — 7:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview
West Virginia at Texas — 7:30 pm on FS1 — How to watch
Arizona State at No. 6 USC — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the entire Week 5 scoreboard