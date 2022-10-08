College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Michigan, Kansas, TCU in action

Week 6 of the college football season brings a Massive Slate of Pivotal conference games with 23 ranked teams taking the field on Saturday. Among the Highlights are three games pitting ranked teams against each other as the Midway point of the 2022 season approaches with league and national title contenders seeking to separate themselves from the pack.

Up first in Week 6 is a noon ET window featuring No. 8 Tennessee’s visit to No. 25 LSU, as well as a Showdown between unbeaten Big 12 teams as No. 17 TCU travels to face No. 19 Kansas. Well. 4 Michigan will also be part of the day’s early wave as the unbeaten Wolverines play their first road game against Indiana. Four of the nation’s top-10 teams will be in action during the afternoon, highlighted by No. 2 Georgia’s home game with Auburn in the SEC is CBS Game of the Week and No. 3 Ohio State’s trip to Michigan State.

In the evening window, No. 5 Clemson hosts Boston College, No. 6 USC hosts Washington State and No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M in the second leg of this week’s SEC on CBS doubleheader.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 6

Well. 4 Michigan at Indiana — Fox — GameTracker

Well. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU — ESPN — LIVE updates

Well. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas — Noon on FS1 — GameTracker

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State — SEC Network — GameTracker

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) — Noon on ABC — LIVE updates

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State — 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Well. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA — 3:30 pm on Fox

Well. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State — 4 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview

Well. 5 Clemson at Boston College — 7:30 pm on ABC

Washington State at No. 6 USC — 7:30 pm on Fox

Well. 16 BYU at Notre Dame — 7:30 pm on NBC — Expert picks, preview

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama — 8 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview

