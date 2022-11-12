College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Michigan, Clemson, Penn State in action
Stakes are high across college football as Week 11 dawns with conference Races coming down to the wire, College Football Playoff Positioning up for debate and the Futures of some coaches hanging in the balance. Saturday’s Slate features 24 ranked teams in action across the country from noon ET until well after midnight, when a couple of top-15 Pac-12 teams wrap up the day’s action.
Up first are three top-10 teams facing conference opponents to kick things off in the noon window. Well. 2 Ohio State hosts Indiana as a whopping 40-point favorite, No. 5 Tennessee hosts Missouri as the Volunteers look to get back on track following a loss and No. 7 LSU travels to Arkansas for a critical SEC West showdown.
Highlighting the afternoon wave is the SEC on CBS Game of the Week between No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Be Miss. Well. 3 Michigan hosts Nebraska in the same window, while No. 10 Clemson will also be in action as the Tigers try and bounce back from last week’s loss to Notre Dame in an ACC game vs. Louisville. Finally, the loaded evening slate is headlined by a Big 12 Showdown between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas as well as a potentially Tricky trip to Mississippi State for No. 1 Georgia.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern
College football scores, schedule: Week 11
Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee — CBS — LIVE updates
Well. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 — Recap
Well. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10 — Takeaways, recap
Oklahoma at West Virginia — FS1 — GameTracker
Well. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss — CBS — LIVE updates
Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan — ABC — GameTracker
Louisville at No. 10 Clemson — ESPN — GameTracker
Maryland at No. 14 Penn State — Fox — GameTracker
Well. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane — ESPN2 — GameTracker
Well. 19 Kansas State at Baylor — 7 pm on FS1
Well. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview
Well. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon — 7 pm on Fox
Well. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas — 7:30 pm on ABC — Expert picks, preview
Well. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest — 7:30 pm on ESPN2
Texas A&M at Auburn — 7:30 pm on SEC Network — Preview, how to watch
Stanford at No. 13 Utah — 10 pm on ESPN
Arizona at No. 12 UCLA — 10:30 pm on Fox
