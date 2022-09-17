College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma in action

Week 3 of the college football season appears a bit light on marquee matchups — at least on paper — but let’s remember that Week 2 taught us the best games often come from unexpected places. With every AP Top 25 team in action on Saturday, rest assured there will be more Chaos from a slate that features four loaded waves of games to carry fans through the entire day.

The nation’s new No. 1 team takes the stage early as Georgia Battles South Carolina. The Bulldogs are one of four top-10 teams in action during the day’s early window. The afternoon slate brings a couple of the day’s top matchups as Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State is CBS and No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU.

More juicy nonconference games are on tap for the evening with No. 16 NC State hosting Texas Tech and No. 11 Michigan State traveling to Washington. We’ll also see how No. 24 Texas A&M bounces back from a stunning loss to Appalachian State as the Aggies host No. 13 Miami. The late-night Docket features No. 14 Utah hosting San Diego State and No. 7 USC hosting Fresno State in games that will last into the early-morning hours on Sunday for many viewers.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 3

Well. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska — Fox — LIVE updates

Well. 1 Georgia at South Carolina — ESPN — LIVE updates

UConn at No. 4 Michigan — ABC — GameTracker

Well. 22 Penn State at Auburn — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview

Well. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon — 3:30 pm on Fox

ULM at No. 2 Alabama — 4 p.m. on SEC Network — How to watch

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State — 7 p.m. on Fox

Well. 11 Michigan State at Washington — 7:30 pm on ABC

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson — 8 p.m. on ACC Network

UTSA at No. 21 Texas — 8 pm on Longhorn Network — How to watch

Well. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M — 9 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview

Fresno State at No. 7 USC — 10:30 pm on Fox

