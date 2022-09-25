College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Alabama, Texas A&M in action
Another action-packed college football Saturday is on deck with all but one of the teams ranked in the AP Top 25 teams in action during Week 4. Featured among the action will be three games pitting ranked teams against each other, including a pair of SEC showdowns as conference play begins to heat up around the country.
Saturday’s early window features two ranked teams from the ACC battling as No. 5 Clemson travels to No. 21 Wake Forest for a Clash of unbeaten teams. The SEC on CBS Game of the Week at 3:30 pm ET brings us No. 11 Tennessee hosting No. 20 Florida as one of the most bitter rivalries in the league takes center stage. Meanwhile, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 23 Texas A&M renews their old Southwest Conference rivalry inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the evening window.
There are numerous other key storylines to monitor in between. Well. 4 Michigan could be tested for the first time this season against unbeaten Maryland, and No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin in a crucial Big Ten battle in primetime. As the first few weeks of the season have shown, the only thing predictable about college football is that it’s unpredictable. This schedule seems poised to deliver more September drama.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern
College football scores, schedule: Week 4
Well. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22 — Recap
Well. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27 — Wolverines Survive feisty Terrapins
Well. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 (2OT) — Tigers outlast Demon Deacons in thriller
Well. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24 — Recap
Well. 11 Tennessee 38 No. 20 Florida 33 — Vols look legit in first win over Gators since 2016
Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 (OT) — Recap
Well. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41 — Recap
Well. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M — ESPN — GameTracker
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama — SEC Network — GameTracker
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State — ABC — LIVE updates, Highlights
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma — Fox — GameTracker
Well. 7 USC at Oregon State — 9:30 pm on Pac-12 Network — How to watch
Check out the entire Week 4 scoreboard