College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Alabama, Texas A&M in action

Another action-packed college football Saturday is on deck with all but one of the teams ranked in the AP Top 25 teams in action during Week 4. Featured among the action will be three games pitting ranked teams against each other, including a pair of SEC showdowns as conference play begins to heat up around the country.

Saturday’s early window features two ranked teams from the ACC battling as No. 5 Clemson travels to No. 21 Wake Forest for a Clash of unbeaten teams. The SEC on CBS Game of the Week at 3:30 pm ET brings us No. 11 Tennessee hosting No. 20 Florida as one of the most bitter rivalries in the league takes center stage. Meanwhile, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 23 Texas A&M renews their old Southwest Conference rivalry inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the evening window.

There are numerous other key storylines to monitor in between. Well. 4 Michigan could be tested for the first time this season against unbeaten Maryland, and No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin in a crucial Big Ten battle in primetime. As the first few weeks of the season have shown, the only thing predictable about college football is that it’s unpredictable. This schedule seems poised to deliver more September drama.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 4

Well. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22 — Recap

Well. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27 — Wolverines Survive feisty Terrapins

Well. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 (2OT) — Tigers outlast Demon Deacons in thriller

Well. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24 — Recap

Well. 11 Tennessee 38 No. 20 Florida 33 — Vols look legit in first win over Gators since 2016

Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 (OT) — Recap

Well. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41 — Recap

Well. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M — ESPN — GameTracker

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama — SEC Network — GameTracker

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State — ABC — LIVE updates, Highlights

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma — Fox — GameTracker

Well. 7 USC at Oregon State — 9:30 pm on Pac-12 Network — How to watch

Check out the entire Week 4 scoreboard

Check these out…