College football scores, schedule, games today: Michigan State, Virginia Tech kick off Friday action

The ramp-up to college football’s first full slate of the season continues on Friday with a series of contests that will help satisfy the appetites of fans across the country before Saturday’s arrival. Eight games highlight the evening docket, including a couple of matchups between power conference foes in high-stakes opening-weekend games.

Some first-year coaches will take center stage as part of the action as well, with Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry making his debut as the Hokies take on Old Dominion. Shortly thereafter, Mike Elko coaches his first game with Duke as the Blue Devils host a Temple Squad also led by a first-year Coach in Stan Drayton. Finally, TCU and new head Coach Sonny Dykes will play at Colorado in a nightcap pitting the Big 12 and Pac-12 against each other.

Elsewhere, Big Ten action between Illinois and Indiana and a game between No. 15 Michigan State and Western Michigan highlight a solid night of action. College football is back, and Friday is just Day 2 of a five-day stretch of games commemorating the sport’s return.

College football scores, schedule: Week 1

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State — ESPN2 — GameTracker

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — ESPNU — GameTracker

Temple at Duke — ACC Network — GameTracker

Illinois at Indiana — FS1 — GameTracker

TCU at Colorado — 10:00 pm on ESPN

