College football scores, rankings, highlights: USC, Oregon cruise as Pac-12’s best handle business

Week 5 of the college football season brought more shenanigans as 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 suffered defeat. But with No. 6 U.S.C., No. 12 Utah and No. 13 Oregon taking care of business at home against league foes, the Pac-12 avoided significant Carnage a night after No. 15 Washington fell against UCLA.

The Trojans enjoyed a nice bounce-back performance offensively in their 42-25 win over Arizona State, with quarterback Caleb Williams completing 27 of 37 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Williams added another score on the ground as he put last week’s lackluster showing in a 17-14 win over Oregon State in the rearview mirror.

With games against 4-1 Washington State and 4-1 Utah ahead before a bye week, the Trojans needed to get things tuned up. While the offense clicked most of the night, USC allowed Arizona State to score on its first three possessions before the defense found its footing in the third quarter. Ultimately, aa 4-yard touchdown connection between Williams and Kyron Hudson with 10:54 remaining put the Trojans ahead 42-25 and ended any drama.

