College football scores, rankings, highlights: Rivalry upsets litter Week 13, shaping final playoff push

The final Saturday of college football’s regular season brought a shakeup for the sport as rivalry contests around the country provided upsets and outcomes that impacted not only conference title races, but the College Football Playoff picture. Well. 3 Michigan emerged as arguably the day’s biggest winner with a 45-23 road win over arch Rival No. 2 Ohio State, but that was just one of the impactful results from a memorable day.

Well. 8 Clemson suffered a Shocking loss as the Tigers fell 31-30 to South Carolina, bowing out of the College Football Playoff conversation while suffering its first home loss since 2016. Much like Clemson, No. 5 LSU was already locked in to its conference Championship game next week; however, the Tigers couldn’t stay alive in the CFP picture, either, falling 38-23 to Texas A&M.

Those were the contests with obvious CFP implications, but other games resonated nationally as well. 12 Kansas State locked up its place in the Big 12 Championship Game next week by beating Kansas 47-27, and Purdue reached the Big Ten Championship Game with a 30-16 win at Indiana.

It was a wild day of rivalry action, and CBS Sports was here for it all with Highlights articles and analysis. Check out the day’s coverage below as college football’s regular season came to a close.

