College football scores, rankings, highlights: No. 8 TCU rallies past No. 17 Kansas State, remains unbeaten

Well. 8 TCU appeared to be in danger of dropping its first game this season on Saturday, but the Horned Frogs staged a second epic rally in as many weeks for a 38-28 Big 12 win over No. 17 Kansas State. TCU entered the game already battle tested, having come from 17 points down to beat No. 11 Oklahoma State 43-40 in two overtimes in Week 7. Down 18 points to the Wildcats in the second quarter, the Horned Frogs scored critical touchdowns on back-to-back possessions going into, and coming out of, halftime.

Finding ways to win is paying off. TCU remains undefeated and in command of the Big 12 Championship Game race under first-year Coach Sonny Dykes.

Behind the strong running of Kendre Miller and veteran quarterback play of Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs scored 28 unanswered points to close the game. Miller ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, and Duggan threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns as the Horned Frogs improved to 7-0 (4-0 Big 12). Without the rally, TCU would have joined No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 9 UCLA and No. 14 Syracuse as previously unbeaten teams that suffered their first defeats during Week 8.

Some injury luck has contributed to TCU’s success, too. Kansas State played nearly the entire game without star quarterback Adrian Martinez, who left the game due to an injury in the first quarter. Martinez was quietly having a stellar season, and his status will loom large for the Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) as they try to remain firmly in the hunt for the Big 12 title.

