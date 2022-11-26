College football scores, rankings, highlights: Nebraska, North Carolina start rivalry weekend with Thrillers

Serving as a warm-up to Saturday’s gluttonous slate, college football’s Black Friday games didn’t disappoint, nor were they short on drama. Regional rivalries, Bowl Eligibility and Divisional title pictures — and often a mix of those elements — were on the line at various points throughout the action. And as big as college football can feel at times, days like today are why it’s fun to sit back and enjoy what’s fun about this sport.

In some ways, it’s fitting that this begins with an unranked team. Nebraska ended its five-game losing streak in a wild, near-disaster win over Iowa. Holding a 24-point lead, the Cornhuskers failed to completely neutralize a Hawkeyes team that is not built to come back from a 24-point deficit. Nevertheless, it created some drama in the Big Ten West race as Purdue now controls its Destiny if it beats Indiana on Saturday.

Well. 17 North Carolina may have punched its ticket to the ACC Championship Game vs. No. 8 Clemson, but it rides in on a sobering two-game losing streak after a double-overtime loss to NC State. The Wolfpack reached deep into their quarterback depth chart and pulled out Ben Finley, who threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start. An 8-4 regular-season finish may feel like a disappointment relative to preseason hopes, but given the terrible injury luck, it has to be a win for NC State.

And putting a nice bow on its 2022 season was Arizona, which beat Arizona State 38-35 in the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats finished 5-7 in a fun Year 2 under Jedd Fisch. If nothing else, they played confidently and sometimes it worked beautifully. From these results and more, CBS Sports was here with you along the way with the latest highlights, updates and analysis.

