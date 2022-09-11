College football scores, rankings, highlights: BYU, Michigan, USC among biggest winners in Week 3

Well. 9 Baylor and No. 21 BYU capped off a wild Week 2 of college football action on Saturday night with a dramatic game of their own as the Cougars squeaked past the Bears 26-20 in two overtimes. Katoa Lopini scored on a 3-yard rush to put BYU ahead in the second overtime before the Cougars got a game-clinching stand from their defense to cap the fourth-ever meeting between the future Big 12 foes.

BYU had two earlier chances to clinch the game — one at the end of regulation and another in the first overtime — but missed field goals extended the game on both occasions. It was ultimately fitting that the Cougars defense got it done in the end as they held Baylor to just 289 total yards for the game.

The late-night win for BYU made for an appropriate conclusion to a day of drama in the sport. The most-stunning upsets came from Sun Belt schools, with Appalachian State beating No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14, Marshall beating No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 and Georgia Southern stunning Nebraska 45-42. Baylor became the third top-10 school to go down amid the chaos.

Things weren’t all bad for the big-name schools, however. Well. 10 USC showed up in an impressive win over Stanford, and No. 4 Michigan cruised to a 56-10 win over Hawaii as quarterback JJ McCarthy made his first career start, completing 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. (Afterward, Coach Jim Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start in Week 3 vs. UConn.) In fact, each team in the top five of the AP poll escaped from Saturday unscathed, though No. 1 Alabama certainly had a close call before winning 20-19 against Texas.

