College football scores, highlights, games today: Illinois, Northwestern, Vanderbilt notch big wins in Week 0

Week 0 is sometimes a simple appetizer for the rest of the college football season, but Saturday’s slate of games started with a bang. A handful of unsuspecting matchups went down to the wire, and a few individual efforts shook up our preconceived notions as the 2022 season got underway.

Northwestern delivered the first upset of the year, knocking off Nebraska 31-28 in Dublin, Ireland, behind a dominant performance from its Offensive line to the tune of 214 yards on the ground. While the Wildcats pulled off the only real upset of the day, fellow underdogs Austin Peay, Florida A&M and UConn all gave their respective opponents a scare.

The Governors had a real shot of springing the first FCS-over-FBS upset of 2022 before falling 38-27 to Western Kentucky; the Rattlers carved up North Carolina’s pass defense, but were unable to keep up with a depleted roster in a 56-24 loss; and Huskies star running back Nathan Carter had 190 yards rushing in a closer-than-expected 31-20 loss against Defending Mountain West Champs Utah State.

Not every mismatched game on paper was close, however. Florida State produced three 100-yard rushers in a 47-7 win over Duquesne, while Illinois crushed a struggling Wyoming team 38-6.

CBS Sports was here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the first Saturday of the season.

College football scores, schedule: Week 0

Western Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27 — Recap

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28 — Takeaways

UNLV 52, Idaho State 21 — Recap

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6 — Recap

FAU 43, Charlotte 13 — Recap

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10 — Recap

Check out the entire Week 0 scoreboard