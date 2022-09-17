College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 3 top-25 games

The Week 3 slate of football games, on paper, is somewhat lacking in primetime-caliber matchups. But, as last week so mercilessly informed several top-25 teams, rankings matter little on the football field.

Just ask Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Nebraska (among others).

That said, there are a few games involving top-25 teams — including a few nonconference meetings — worth watching this week. That includes meetings between No. 12 BYU and No. 25 Oregon as well as No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M.

There’s also the old Big 8 rivalry between No. 6 Oklahoma and Nebraska, a historic series that has lost some of its luster with the Cornhuskers firing Coach Scott Frost amid a 1-2 start. Elsewhere, No. 22 Penn State and Auburn will complete their home-and-home.

Those are only some of the games that will be Featured in Week 3. The Sporting News has everything you need to watch those games and more:

College football schedule today

This week features 10 nationally televised games, including two between top-25 opponents (No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon).

In all, 23 games will feature meetings of top-25 teams; all but two can be streamed via fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Other options for streaming top-25 games include the ESPN app, Fox.com and Paramount+, among other conference-specific networks.

Here’s the entire slate of top-25 action for Week 3:

Game Time (ET) TV
Well. 1 Georgia at South Carolina Noon ESPN, fuboTV
UConn at No. 4 Michigan Noon ABC, fuboTV
Well. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska Noon Fox, fuboTV
Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky Noon SEC Network, fuboTV
Texas State at No. 17 Baylor Noon Fox Sports 1, fuboTV
Well. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon 3:30 p.m FoxfuboTV
Well. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV
Well. 22 Penn State at Auburn 3:30 p.m CBS, fuboTV
Louisiana Monroe at No. 2 Alabama 4 p.m SECN, fuboTV
Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest 5 p.m ACC Network, fuboTV
Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State 7 p.m Fox, fuboTV
Arkansas Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State 7 p.m ESPN+ | Big 12+
Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas 7 p.m ESPN+ | SECN+, fuboTV
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee 7 p.m ESPN+ | SECN+, fuboTV
Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State 7 p.m ESPN2, fuboTV
Well. 11 Michigan State at Washington 7:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV
South Florida at No. 18 Florida 7:30 p.m SECN, fuboTV
Well. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan 7:30 p.m ESPNU, fuboTV
Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson 8 p.m ACCN, fuboTV
UTSA at No. 21 Texas 8 p.m Longhorn Network
Well. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M 8 p.m ESPN, fuboTV
San Diego State at No. 14 Utah 10 p.m ESPN2, fuboTV
Fresno State at No. 7 U.S.C 10:30 p.m Fox, fuboTV

College football scores, results for Week 3

Here’s the full Week 3 schedule and scores for the top-25 college football teams.

