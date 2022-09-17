College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 3 top-25 games

The Week 3 slate of football games, on paper, is somewhat lacking in primetime-caliber matchups. But, as last week so mercilessly informed several top-25 teams, rankings matter little on the football field.

Just ask Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Nebraska (among others).

That said, there are a few games involving top-25 teams — including a few nonconference meetings — worth watching this week. That includes meetings between No. 12 BYU and No. 25 Oregon as well as No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M.

There’s also the old Big 8 rivalry between No. 6 Oklahoma and Nebraska, a historic series that has lost some of its luster with the Cornhuskers firing Coach Scott Frost amid a 1-2 start. Elsewhere, No. 22 Penn State and Auburn will complete their home-and-home.

MORE: Watch live Week 3 college football with fuboTV (free trial)

Those are only some of the games that will be Featured in Week 3. The Sporting News has everything you need to watch those games and more:

College football schedule today

This week features 10 nationally televised games, including two between top-25 opponents (No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon).

In all, 23 games will feature meetings of top-25 teams; all but two can be streamed via fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Other options for streaming top-25 games include the ESPN app, Fox.com and Paramount+, among other conference-specific networks.

Here’s the entire slate of top-25 action for Week 3:

Game Time (ET) TV Well. 1 Georgia at South Carolina Noon ESPN, fuboTV UConn at No. 4 Michigan Noon ABC, fuboTV Well. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska Noon Fox, fuboTV Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky Noon SEC Network, fuboTV Texas State at No. 17 Baylor Noon Fox Sports 1, fuboTV Well. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon 3:30 p.m FoxfuboTV Well. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV Well. 22 Penn State at Auburn 3:30 p.m CBS, fuboTV Louisiana Monroe at No. 2 Alabama 4 p.m SECN, fuboTV Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest 5 p.m ACC Network, fuboTV Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State 7 p.m Fox, fuboTV Arkansas Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State 7 p.m ESPN+ | Big 12+ Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas 7 p.m ESPN+ | SECN+, fuboTV Akron at No. 15 Tennessee 7 p.m ESPN+ | SECN+, fuboTV Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State 7 p.m ESPN2, fuboTV Well. 11 Michigan State at Washington 7:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV South Florida at No. 18 Florida 7:30 p.m SECN, fuboTV Well. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan 7:30 p.m ESPNU, fuboTV Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson 8 p.m ACCN, fuboTV UTSA at No. 21 Texas 8 p.m Longhorn Network Well. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M 8 p.m ESPN, fuboTV San Diego State at No. 14 Utah 10 p.m ESPN2, fuboTV Fresno State at No. 7 U.S.C 10:30 p.m Fox, fuboTV

MORE: Week 3 Picks against the spread for top-25 teams

College football scores, results for Week 3

Here’s the full Week 3 schedule and scores for the top-25 college football teams.

Saturday, Sept. 17