College football schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch every NCAA game on Black Friday

The traditional Thanksgiving games have come and gone, but there is much more football left to be played before the final regular-season Saturday slate.

Several teams will take to the field a day early on Black Friday, ending their respective regular seasons before conference Championship weekend. This season, that includes a sampling of five games involving at least one ranked team.

The headliner among those is NC State at No. 17 North Carolina, the latter of which can still finish the season as a one-loss ACC Champion — and a potential problem for the College Football Playoff committee.

Elsewhere, No. 19 Tulane takes on No. 24 Cincinnati in a battle of ranked AAC opponents. With UCF currently lurking at No. 22, Whoever wins at Nippert Stadium on Friday could end up in the Cotton Bowl, which will feature the highest-rated Group of 5 team this season.

Another game that stands out even among the ranked contests is Florida at No. 16 Florida State. The Seminoles have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts under Mike Norvell and would love to finish the season on a strong note against the Rival Gators.

Game Time (ET) TV channel Well. 21 Tulane at No. 25 Cincinnati Noon ABC, fuboTV Baylor at No. 23 Texas Noon ESPN, fuboTV Utah State at Boise State Noon CBS, fuboTV Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan Noon CBSSN, fuboTV Toledo at Western Michigan Noon ESPNU, fuboTV Arizona at Arizona State 3 p.m FS1, fuboTV NC State at No. 17 North Carolina 3:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV Arkansas at Missouri 3:30 p.m CBS, fuboTV New Mexico at Colorado State 3:30 p.m CBSSN, fuboTV Nebraska at Iowa 4 p.m Big Ten Network, fuboTV Well. 18 UCLA at Cal 4:30 p.m Fox, fuboTV Florida at No. 16 Florida State 7:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV Wyoming at Fresno State 10 p.m FS1, fuboTV

Several games will air on national television, nearly all of which can be streamed via fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Other options include the ESPN and Bally Sports apps, Paramount+ and conference-specific networks for the ACC, Big Ten and SEC.

