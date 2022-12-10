College football schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch every 2022 NCAA Championship game

The final College Football Playoff field will be formed from the results of the conference Championship weekend, starting with the Pac-12 on Friday and ending with the ACC on Saturday — plus all the games in between.

The two most impactful games on the schedule appear to be the meetings between No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12, plus No. 4 USC and No. 11 Utah in the Pac-12. A loss by the Horned Frogs or the Trojans would make it possible for one — or both — of Ohio State and Alabama to make the Playoff, despite neither team playing in Week 14.

One game that had Playoff implications was the SEC Championship meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU, although the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M took the shine off that game. Had they won, a win over the Bulldogs likely would have granted entry to the Playoff.

Another game that can impact the Playoff is the Big Ten Championship between No. 2 Michigan and unranked Purdue. The Wolverines are heavily favored in this meeting, and a win would give the team its second Big Ten Championship and Playoff berth in as many seasons. A loss would be nothing short of shocking, and the ramifications of that defeat would be massive.

The ACC and AAC Championship games are also worth monitoring for the purposes of determining New Year’s Day 6 Bowl eligibility. The Winner between No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina — both coming off Week 13 losses — will determine the conference’s Orange Bowl representative.

Likewise, the Winner between No. 18 Tulane and No. 22 UCF should determine the highest-ranked Group of 5 team, which would gain entry to the Cotton Bowl.

The Sporting News breaks down how to watch all the conference Championship games this weekend:

College football schedule today

All rankings reflect the latest College Football Playoff top-25 rankings.

Friday, Dec. 2

Game Time (ET) TV channel Akron at Buffalo* 1 p.m C-USA: North Texas at UTSA 7:30 p.m CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Pac-12: Well. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah (Allegiant Stadium) 8 p.m Fox, fuboTV

* Game rescheduled from Nov. 19 after a snowstorm in Buffalo, NY

Saturday, Dec. 3

Game Time (ET) TV channel Big 12: Well. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State (AT&T Stadium) Noon ABC, fuboTV MAC: Ohio vs. Toledo (Ford Field) Noon ESPN, fuboTV Valparaiso at New Mexico State* 3 p.m Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina at Troy 3:30 p.m ESPN, fuboTV SEC: Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) 4 p.m CBS, fuboTV AAC: Well. 22 UCF at No. 18 Tulane 4 p.m ABC, fuboTV MWC: Fresno State at Boise State 4 p.m Fox, fuboTV Big Ten: Well. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue (Lucas Oil Stadium) 8 p.m Fox, fuboTV ACC: Well. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina (Bank of America Stadium) 8 p.m ABC, fuboTV

* Game scheduled to replace the Oct. 22 game between New Mexico State and San Jose State, which was postponed following the death of a San Jose State player.

How to watch, live stream college football games

Conference Championship weekend will feature 11 games across Friday and Saturday: one for each of the conference Championship games, plus the postponed Akron-Buffalo game, which was moved to Friday because of a snowstorm on Nov. 19

Those games will appear on Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Streaming options include the Bally Sports App, ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

College football scores conference Championship week

Friday, Dec. 2

Game Akron at Buffalo North Texas at UTSA Well. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah

Saturday, Dec. 3