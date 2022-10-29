College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 9 top 25 game
Another solid slate of college football awaits fans of the sport in Week 9, the final weekend of action before the first set of College Football Playoff rankings are released.
The biggest games of the week arguably can be found in the Big Ten and SEC, where No. 2 Ohio State travels to take on No. 13 Penn State and No. 3 Tennessee hosts No. 19 Kentucky, respectively. The Nittany Lions were soundly defeated by Michigan earlier this year, but still represent the Buckeyes’ biggest test — on paper — to this point of the season.
Meanwhile, the Volunteers will continue their dream season looking for a fifth ranked win this year over the Wildcats (and one week ahead of a Massive trip to No. 1 Georgia). Kentucky has held four of its seven opponents to 17 or fewer points, and none of the other three scored more than 24. Tennessee has the nation’s top-rated offense, scoring 50.1 points per game.
The last meeting of ranked opponents will take place in the Big 12, where No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1) hopes to keep its Big 12 Championship and Fringe CFP hopes alive against No. 22 Kansas State. If the Cowboys can remain undefeated for the rest of the season and avenge their only loss against No. 7 TCU, they could make an argument for the Playoff.
Those aren’t the only notable games, however. There’s still the meeting between No. 4 Michigan and unranked Michigan State, Florida vs. the top-ranked Bulldogs in Jacksonville, Fla. and more.
With that, The Sporting News has you covered on how to watch all of it:
College football schedule today
Ten games involving top-25 teams will be nationally televised in Week 9 on Saturday, including three ranked matchups. Sixteen games will feature top-25 teams. All but one of those games is available to stream on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
Other options for streaming include the ESPN App, Fox.com, Paramount+ and conference-specific networks for the ACC, Big Ten and SEC.
Only four teams are on byes in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU and No. 23 Tulane. Two top-25 teams, No. 14 Utah and No. 24 NC State, already played on Thursday.
Here’s the Slate for the rest of the top-25 teams playing in Week 9. Nationally televised games are listed in italics:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Well. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
|Noon
|Fox, fuboTV
|Well. 7 TCU at West Virginia
|Noon
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
|Noon
|ABC, fuboTV
|Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia
|3:30 p.m
|CBS, fuboTV
|Well. 8 Oregon at Cal
|3:30 p.m
|Fox Sports 1, fuboTV
|Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
|3:30 p.m
|Fox, fuboTV
|Well. 10 Wake Forest* at Louisville
|3:30 p.m
|ACC Network, fuboTV
|Well. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
|3:30 p.m
|ABC, fuboTV
|Well. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
|3:30 p.m
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
|4 p.m
|SEC Network, fuboTV
|Well. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
|7 p.m
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Well. 10 USC* at Arizona
|7 p.m
|Pac-12 Network
|Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
|7:30 p.m
|ABC, fuboTV
|Well. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|7:30 p.m
|SECN, fuboTV
|Pitt at No. 21 North Carolina
|8 p.m
|ACCN, fuboTV
|Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
|10:30 p.m
|ESPN, fuboTV
* Wake Forest and USC tied with 927 points in the latest AP Top 25
College football scores, results for Week 9
Here’s the full Week 9 scores for the top-25 college football teams.
Thursday, Oct. 27
|Game
|Well. 14 Utah 21, Washington State 17
|Well. 24 NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21
Saturday, Oct. 29
|Game
