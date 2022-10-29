College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 9 top 25 game

Another solid slate of college football awaits fans of the sport in Week 9, the final weekend of action before the first set of College Football Playoff rankings are released.

The biggest games of the week arguably can be found in the Big Ten and SEC, where No. 2 Ohio State travels to take on No. 13 Penn State and No. 3 Tennessee hosts No. 19 Kentucky, respectively. The Nittany Lions were soundly defeated by Michigan earlier this year, but still represent the Buckeyes’ biggest test — on paper — to this point of the season.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers will continue their dream season looking for a fifth ranked win this year over the Wildcats (and one week ahead of a Massive trip to No. 1 Georgia). Kentucky has held four of its seven opponents to 17 or fewer points, and none of the other three scored more than 24. Tennessee has the nation’s top-rated offense, scoring 50.1 points per game.

The last meeting of ranked opponents will take place in the Big 12, where No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1) hopes to keep its Big 12 Championship and Fringe CFP hopes alive against No. 22 Kansas State. If the Cowboys can remain undefeated for the rest of the season and avenge their only loss against No. 7 TCU, they could make an argument for the Playoff.

Those aren’t the only notable games, however. There’s still the meeting between No. 4 Michigan and unranked Michigan State, Florida vs. the top-ranked Bulldogs in Jacksonville, Fla. and more.

College football schedule today

Ten games involving top-25 teams will be nationally televised in Week 9 on Saturday, including three ranked matchups. Sixteen games will feature top-25 teams. All but one of those games is available to stream on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Other options for streaming include the ESPN App, Fox.com, Paramount+ and conference-specific networks for the ACC, Big Ten and SEC.

Only four teams are on byes in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU and No. 23 Tulane. Two top-25 teams, No. 14 Utah and No. 24 NC State, already played on Thursday.

Here’s the Slate for the rest of the top-25 teams playing in Week 9. Nationally televised games are listed in italics:

Game Time (ET) TV Well. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State Noon Fox, fuboTV Well. 7 TCU at West Virginia Noon ESPN, fuboTV Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse Noon ABC, fuboTV Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia 3:30 p.m CBS, fuboTV Well. 8 Oregon at Cal 3:30 p.m Fox Sports 1, fuboTV Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State 3:30 p.m Fox, fuboTV Well. 10 Wake Forest* at Louisville 3:30 p.m ACC Network, fuboTV Well. 17 Illinois at Nebraska 3:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV Well. 20 Cincinnati at UCF 3:30 p.m ESPN, fuboTV Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina 4 p.m SEC Network, fuboTV Well. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee 7 p.m ESPN, fuboTV Well. 10 USC* at Arizona 7 p.m Pac-12 Network Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan 7:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV Well. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m SECN, fuboTV Pitt at No. 21 North Carolina 8 p.m ACCN, fuboTV Stanford at No. 12 UCLA 10:30 p.m ESPN, fuboTV

* Wake Forest and USC tied with 927 points in the latest AP Top 25

College football scores, results for Week 9

Here’s the full Week 9 scores for the top-25 college football teams.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Game Well. 14 Utah 21, Washington State 17 Well. 24 NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21

Saturday, Oct. 29