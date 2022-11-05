College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game

A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will be in the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Alabama will travel to take on No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium. A win over the Tigers would keep alive the Crimson Tide’s SEC Champion and College Football Playoff hopes. If they can win out, they’ll face off against the winner between Tennessee and Georgia.

Other notable games on Saturday include No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State, the last remaining meeting of ranked opponents in Week 10. Although it won’t impact the CFP race, it should still make for an entertaining game — and affect the outcome of the Big 12 race.

Speaking of which, No. 7 TCU will look to keep its hopes alive for a CFP bid against unranked Texas Tech. So too will 2 Ohio State (at Northwestern), No. 4 Clemson (at Notre Dame) and No. 5 Michigan (at Rutgers).

The Pac-12 also has a few Pivotal games in No. 8 Oregon at Colorado; Cal at No. 9 U.S.C.; and No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State. Each team has only one loss heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season.

With that, The Sporting News has you covered on how to watch all of it:

College football schedule today

Eight games involving top-25 teams will be nationally televised in Week 10; only two will be between ranked teams, however (No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU). The only other ranked game is between No. 24 Texas and No. 13 Kansas State is Fox Sports 1.

In all, 20 games will play out with at least one ranked team this week, including Friday’s meeting between No. 23 Oregon State and Washington. Only one contest, Arizona at No. 14 Utah on the Pac-12 Network, is unavailable to stream on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. The only top-25 team not in action is No. 11 Be Miss.

Streaming options for Week 10 include the ESPN App, Fox.com, Paramount+, Peacock and conference-specific networks for the ACC, Big Ten and SEC.

Here’s the Slate for the rest of the top-25 teams playing in Week 10:

Nationally televised games are listed in italics. Rankings reflect College Football Playoff top 25.

Game Time (ET) TV
Well. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern Noon ABC, fuboTV
Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU Noon Fox, fuboTV
Well. 17 North Carolina at Virginia Noon ACC Network, fuboTV
Well. 19 Tulane at Tulsa Noon ESPNU, fuboTV
Well. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia 3:30 p.m CBS, fuboTV
Well. 8 Oregon at Colorado 3:30 p.m ESPN, fuboTV
Well. 15 Penn State at Indiana 3:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV
Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois 3:30 p.m Big Ten Network, fuboTV
Well. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas 3:30 p.m Fox Sports 1, fuboTV
Well. 20 Syracuse at Pitt 3:30 p.m ACCN, fuboTV
Well. 25 UCF at Memphis 3:30 p.m ESPN2, fuboTV
Well. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU 7 p.m ESPN, fuboTV
Well. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State 7 p.m FS1, fuboTV
Well. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m NBC/Peacock, fuboTV
Well. 5 Michigan at Rutgers 7:30 p.m B1GN, fuboTV
Arizona at No. 14 Utah 7:30 p.m Pac-12 Network
Well. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 NC State 8 p.m ACCN, fuboTV
Cal at No. 9 U.S.C 10:30 p.m ESPN, fuboTV
Well. 12 UCLA at Arizona State 10:30 p.m FS1, fuboTV

