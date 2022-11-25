College football schedule, Picks today: What games you should watch on Friday

Why would you spend Black Friday braving the annual stampedes at the big box stores when you could stay home and watch the top college football action on TV instead? Especially with the important slate of games lined up for the regular season finale as the Week 13 schedule kicks off.

And there’s plenty to play for as most of the conference Championship games are still sorting out their contenders and the national College Football Playoff selection is set to take place a week from Sunday after the league title games re-shuffle the deck.

Friday promises to be a busy day on the football front, only to be surpassed by the games set for Saturday. Here’s what you should be watching all day.

Week 13 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Tulane at Cincinnati (-1). There’s a lot that has to happen before we know what the AAC title game looks like, and by extension the New Year’s Bowl picture, but this one goes a long way in doing that. What we know is that the Winner will host that game, that both are the league’s top defenses, and that Cincinnati has won 32 straight in its own stadium. 12 pm is ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Baylor at Texas (-8.5). Bijan Robinson, arguably college football’s premier running back, going against a strong Baylor run stop is a fun matchup on its own, but this game will affect what the Big 12 title game looks like. With a win and a Kansas State loss on Saturday, the Longhorns make it to Arlington for a rematch with TCU. 12 pm is ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

NC State at North Carolina (-6.5). Whatever slim College Football Playoff hopes the Tar Heels had went up in smoke last week in a Shocking loss to Georgia Tech. Now the ACC is hoping for Carolina to look good in this one ahead of the league title game against Clemson, which is the conference’s last hope for the playoff. Drake Maye has a big arm, but he faces a stiff test going against the Wolfpack defenses. 3:30 pm is ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Florida at Florida State (-10). A pair of strong rushing teams line up in an old rivalry game, as the Gators try to avoid falling to .500 in Billy Napier’s first season and the Seminoles look to inch further up the College Football Playoff rankings and take a Giant step in the right direction under Mike Norvell, who has already matched his win total from his first two seasons this year alone. 7:30 pm is ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

According to the CFP Selection Committee

