College football schedule, games 2022: What to watch in Week 4, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

The final Saturday of September is upon us which means that Massive conference matchups litter the Week 4 college football slate. Well. 20 Florida will head to Rocky Top to take on No. 11 Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in a Massive SEC East rivalry that will go a long way toward determining the state of the Rebuilding process for both teams.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Clemson will hit the road to take on No. 21 Wake Forest at high noon ET. The Tigers haven’t exactly been impressive through three games, but a win over the Demon Deacons would be a sure-fire signal that Dabo Swinney’s crew can contend.

A late night SEC West battle between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 23 Texas A&M will kickoff in the evening, as will a cross-division Big Ten Tilt between Wisconsin and No. 3 Ohio State.

It’ll be a busy Saturday across the country. Here’s a Handy viewer’s guide to help you navigate the action. All times eastern.

The best games

Well. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest — noon on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): This key ACC Atlantic Matchup will be a fascinating contract of styles. The Tigers defense — especially up front — is loaded, while the Demon Deacons up-tempo, slow-mesh offense is as dangerous as any in college football. The winner of this one will have a massive advantage in the race for the division title.

Well. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: The rivalry actually means something this year which is great not only for the SEC, but for the entire college football world. Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has struggled through the air, but that might have to change if this turns into a Shootout and he has to keep up with the up-tempo Volunteers offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker under center.

Well. 22 Texas at Texas Tech — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): This key in-state battle is already a big deal in the race for the Big 12 title, but that intrigue cranked up a notch on Thursday when it was learned that star quarterback Quinn Ewers — who was injured in the loss to Alabama in Week 2 — will make the trip to Lubbock, Texas, and dress out. Ewers looked great against the Crimson Tide prior to his shoulder injury, and it’ll be interesting to see how Coach Steve Sarkisian uses him if he does see the field.

Well. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas) — 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): This Showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is loaded with intrigue. The Razorbacks have the worst pass defense in the country (352.7 yards per game), while the Aggies pass offense has been mediocre at best. The loser of this one will be fighting an uphill battle in the SEC West for the remainder of the season.

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): This will be a contrast of styles between two Big Ten powers inside the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes boast a tremendous passing offense under Heisman contender CJ Stroud, and the Badgers are built to own the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Ohio State’s defensive front was a concern coming into the season, and this will be its biggest test of the young season.

Well. 7 USC at Oregon State — 9:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network, fuboTV (Try for free): The high-flying Trojans offense will head to Corvallis, Oregon, where it will take on a Beavers team that has very quietly gone 3-0 and produced the Pac-12’s second-best offense. If the Trojans’ defense is able to tighten up, it might be the signal that Coach Lincoln Riley’s team is truly “back.”

Best of the rest