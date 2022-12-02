College football schedule, games 2022: What to watch in Week 14, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

Championship week is upon us, which means trophies will be hoisted, Legends will be made and some teams will punch their tickets to the College Football Playoff.

Well. 3 TCU will have the most pressure on its shoulders on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are 12-0, but a loss to No. 10 Kansas State could make Sunday’s CFP selection show interesting since No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are already in the clubhouse without division championships. Well. 1 Georgia will take on No. 14 LSU in the SEC Championship Game on CBS, and No. 2 Michigan will square off with unranked Purdue in the Big Ten Championships Game with CFP seeding on the line

There are plenty of other scenarios out there that can bring the national title picture into focus. It’ll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here’s a Handy viewer’s guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

Well. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas) — noon on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Horned Frogs have notched wins in a variety of ways. Star quarterback Max Duggan can light up the scoreboard with his plethora of receiving talent, running back Kendre Miller can pound the rock and the defense — while inconsistent — has held up its end of the bargain on numerous occasions. The Wildcats blew a 28-10 lead earlier this season when they played in the regular season, and Revenge should be on their minds inside of AT&T Stadium.

Well. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (SEC Championship Game in Atlanta) — 4 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: The Bulldogs have likely locked up a CFP berth, but this program hasn’t won an SEC title since 2017. That’s the tangible goal for every team going into the season because it’s the one that teams can actually control before the CFP selection committee makes its playoff decision. That matters. The Bulldogs have played down to their competition at times this season, and the Tigers are coming off an embarrassing loss at Texas A&M. With Michigan on the Bulldogs’ heels, some style points to hold on to the top seed in the CFP rankings could help.

Well. 22 UCF at No. 18 Tulane (AAC Championship Game) — 4 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Green Wave are hosting the AAC Championship Game for the first time in their history, and will be looking to avenge a loss to the Knights from Nov. 12. This game will likely determine which team gets the Group of Five berth into a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis) — 8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Wolverines are looking for their second straight Big Ten title and CFP berth in what has become an impressive two-year stretch from Coach Jim Harbaugh. Donovan Edwards was phenomenal on the ground in place of a limited Blake Corum, and now Edwards will have to be the No. 1 option being JJ McCarthy now that Corum’s leg injury has knocked him out for the year. The Boilermakers will have to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year to hoist that Trophy in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Well. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina (ACC Championship Game in Charlotte) — 8 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Tigers are looking to get back on top and fix their inconsistent offense in their biggest game of the season. DJ Uiagalelei hasn’t been the superstar many were expecting, but a conference title will be a nice way to finish off a disappointing season. The Tar Heels are looking for their first ACC title since 1980, which will make this a wild scene for a Desperate program begging for success under legendary Coach Mack Brown.

Best of the rest