College football schedule, games 2022: What to watch in Week 13, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

One of the most entertaining weeks of every college football season is finally here, and there’s no better game than the noon ET Showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan in Columbus, Ohio to get this busy Saturday started. This season’s edition of The Game will decide not only the Big Ten East Champion but also which team is in prime position to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. The loser will likely need one or more dominoes to fall in the college football world in order to get into the four-team field.

Elsewhere, the Iron Bowl between No. 7 Alabama and unranked Auburn will take the stage on in the mid-afternoon slot in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The two-loss Crimson Tide are out of the running for the SEC West championship, but a state title would be a great consolation prize in what has been a down year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

There are plenty of other scenarios out there that can bring the national title picture into focus. It’ll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here’s a Handy viewer’s guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

Well. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): This will be a fascinating matchup for the Big Ten East crown between the stout Wolverines defense and the high-flying offense of the Buckeyes led by Heisman Trophy contender CJ Stroud at quarterback. Styles make fights, and there’s no doubt that Michigan will want to prevent a Shootout while the Buckeyes prefer to play “basketball on grass.”

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson — noon on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): This didn’t look like it’d be that interesting of a game two weeks ago. However, South Carolina’s annihilation of Tennessee last week coupled with the fact that Clemson could use some style points in the CFP race suggests that this could be a solid second-screen option for casual fans.

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama — 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will be one of the most unique in the rivalry’s recent history. The Crimson Tide have a very, very small chance at making the CFP, while Auburn Coach and legendary running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will be coaching his final regular season game as the interim head coach. Expect some fireworks between these two intra-state rivals.

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU — 4 pm on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Horned Frogs are in the thick of the CFP race, and have established an identity of being the best second half team in the nation. The Big 12 Championship Game awaits, but we’ve seen the Cyclones wreck seasons before. A loss would likely end TCU’s CFP chances unless Chaos occurs all over the country.

Well. 5 LSU at Texas A&M — 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Tigers punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game several weeks ago. With two losses, however, they could use some style points just in case they spring the upset on Georgia next week in Atlanta. They are less than two-touchdown underdogs against an Aggies team that has had one of the most disappointing seasons in the country.

Well. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC — 7:30 pm on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): It’s the second straight week that the Trojans are squaring off against a ranked opponent, and will likely have a third next week in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Heisman Trophy contender and star quarterback Caleb Williams will be looking to win — and win big — in order to keep his team in the CFP hunt and his name in the Heisman Trophy race.

Best of the rest