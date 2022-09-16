College football schedule: Best Week 3 games you should watch

Week 3 of the college football schedule is ready to kick off with plenty of intriguing matchups on tap across the country.

And some with potential College Football Playoff implications down the road with two games featuring top 25 ranked teams squaring off head to head.

Let’s take a look at what you should be watching this Saturday in college football’s best games of the week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button