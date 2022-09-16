College football schedule: Best Week 3 games you should watch

Week 3 of the college football schedule is ready to kick off with plenty of intriguing matchups on tap across the country.

And some with potential College Football Playoff implications down the road with two games featuring top 25 ranked teams squaring off head to head.

Let’s take a look at what you should be watching this Saturday in college football’s best games of the week.

Week 3 college football schedule: What you should watch

All times Eastern

Well. 11 Michigan State at Washington. Sparty’s pass defense was among college football’s very worst a year ago, and after a pair of relatively easy wins, the Huskies should pose a much greater challenge putting the ball in the air. Michael Penix has looked very confident in Kalen DeBoer’s offense, hitting almost 70% of his throws and is on course to set major career highs. The Big Ten has already taken an L to the Pac-12 when Washington State beat Wisconsin and can’t afford another. 7:30 pm on ABC and fuboTV (try for free)

Well. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon. College football pretty much put the Ducks out of its mind after Georgia cut them in half in the opener, but don’t overlook the speed and power they have in the front seven, or their astute and experienced Offensive line, or indeed what could be a gifted group of skill players. This week is a perfect time to show them off against a ranked BYU team coming off a statement win over Baylor, which has a Phenom at quarterback in Jaren Hall. 3:30 pm is Fox and fuboTV (try for free)

Well. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M. This was already a must-watch game even before the Aggies dropped a stunner at home to App State. Now it appears A&M made the switch at QB, with Max Johnson stepping in for Haynes King, who hasn’t made this offense move anywhere like it can. Johnson going deep can open up some running lanes for Devon Achane while the Ags’ dominant front seven tries its hand at pressuring Tyler Van Dyke, the Canes’ excellent signal caller who’s over 70% passing. A&M’s already slim College Football Playoff hopes hang in the balance here. 9 pm is ESPN and fuboTV (try for free)

Well. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska. Who knows what the Cornhuskers will look like this week after the school finally sacked Scott Frost. Nebraska kept it close – shocking, I know – last year against OU in a 7-point loss. Now the Sooners have tremendous turnover just about everywhere and did look a little sleepy in the first half against Kent State last week. Casey Thompson is a legit piece at QB if used right, and new OC Mark Whipple wants to get him in space to throw Oklahoma’s D out of rhythm early. 12 pm is Fox and fuboTV (try for free)

Fresno State at No. 7 U.S.C. Two teams that will definitely throw it around the yard all night in a must-see QB Duel between Caleb Williams and Jake Haener. Fresno is coming off a last-second loss to Oregon State while the Trojans are perfect through 2 and are already near the top of college football’s most important passing and receiving categories. 10:30 pm is Fox and fuboTV (try for free)

Well. 22 Penn State at Auburn. Bryan Harsin was nearly run out of town by Auburn boosters in an attempted coup during the offseason and while he’s 2-0, there have been recruiting troubles, and last week’s win over San Jose State was a little too close. Beating a ranked Big Ten foe would be a feather in his and Auburn’s cap, but Penn State’s offense has improved from year to year with 6th year quarterback Sean Clifford dealing to transfer receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who was the top target in WKU’s record-breaking offense a year ago. 3:30 pm is CBS and fuboTV (try for free)

