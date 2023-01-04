College Football Sack Leader Announces Official Decision on NFL Draft – AthlonSports.com

NFL quarterbacks have a new thing coming.

Tuli Tuipulotu, the FBS sack leader in 2022, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Coach Helton, Coach Riley, Coch Nua, Coach Grinch, Coach So’oto and all of our coaches for believing in me and working hard to help me develop my craft,” Tuipulotu said in a statement. “Trojan nation, thank you for sticking with us, through the good and the bad. It has been my honor.

“Although the outcome of this season was not what we wanted, I gave this university, the fans, the coaches and my teammates everything I have!

“With that being said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and fulfilling my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”

The junior recorded 13.5 sacks on the season, 1.5 more than Eastern Michigan’s Jose Ramirez, the national runner-up. Tuipulotu also made 46 tackles on the year.

The defensive end won the 2022 Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award. Tuipulotu becomes the second Trojan in the last three years to win the award, next to Talanoa Hufanga in 2020.

He also was named to the first-team All-Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons.

Tuipulotu Ranks fourth on ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s best defensive tackles available. Once drafted, Tuipulotu will join his brother, Marlon, who is a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, in the league.