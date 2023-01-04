College Football Sack Leader Announces Official Decision on NFL Draft – AthlonSports.com

NFL quarterbacks have a new thing coming.

Tuli Tuipulotu, the FBS sack leader in 2022, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Coach Helton, Coach Riley, Coch Nua, Coach Grinch, Coach So’oto and all of our coaches for believing in me and working hard to help me develop my craft,” Tuipulotu said in a statement. “Trojan nation, thank you for sticking with us, through the good and the bad. It has been my honor.

