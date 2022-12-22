College football recruiting: Where 2023’s top 10 Landed on National Signing Day

The 2023 college football recruiting calendar turned to the early signing period as the first National Signing Day arrived, and with it came an avalanche of announcements, commitments, signings, and some notable flips.

Oregon looked like the biggest Winner in the 2023 cycle despite losing 5-star quarterback Dante Moore to UCLA, making up for that loss by adding important pieces like 5-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei and 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who the Ducks Flipped from Baylor.

National Signing Day then ended with a bombshell announcement from Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player from the 2022 cycle, who transferred out of Jackson State and followed head Coach Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Here’s your look at where the top 10 players in the 2023 recruiting class are headed for next season after their announcements.

Where the top 2023 college football recruits are headed

10. Keon Keeley ⟶ Signed with Alabama. The near-consensus No. 1 edge rusher in the Nation for 2023 and a dominant 5-star piece in the front seven, Keeley was originally a Notre Dame pledge before flipping to the Crimson Tide and signing his NLI. Keeley’s “most promising trait might be his motor and ability to make stops in backside pursuit,” according to 247Sports.

9. Kadyn Proctor ⟶ Signed with Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Blocker initially gave his commitment to in-state Iowa but was a prominent flip around National Signing Day, announcing he would head down south instead. A top 15 player nationally and the No. 2 Offensive linemen. Proctor boasts the size to over-match opponents, and will continue to develop technically at the college level.

8. Caleb Downs ⟶ Signed with Alabama. Considered the No. 1 safety in the Nation and the No. 6 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, Downs made his pledge to the Tide publicly back in July over Finalists Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. “Shows a complete skill set as a cover safety,” according to On3 recruiting analysis. “Extremely well-rounded safety… fluid and natural in man coverage.”

7. Zachariah Branch ⟶ Signed with USC. The No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class, according to On3, Branch committed to the Trojans on Christmas Eve last year and kept his pledge for the last 12 months, signing his NLI. A traditional slot receiver prospect, Branch is a “fluid mover with route-running and true wide receiver skills in addition to considerable athleticism,” according to his Scouting report.

6. Francis Mauigoa ⟶ Signed with Miami. The Consensus No. 1 Offensive lineman in America was a notable gain for the Hurricanes. Mauigoa stands an imposing 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, though is “still pretty green from a technical standpoint, but has made massive strides over the past two years,” according to 247Sports.

5. Cormani McClain ⟶ Committed to Miami. The No. 1 ranked cornerback nationally has been a seemingly solid commit for Mario Cristobal, but he notably didn’t sign his NLI with the school on National Signing Day. “Raw from a technical standpoint,” going by 247’s analysis, McClain is still “athletic enough to carry and cover most vertical routes” but “must improve if he’s going to settle in as a true bump-and-run corner on Saturdays.”

4. Dante Moore ⟶ Signed with UCLA. “Mature, polished, does not appear to rattle easily,” according to 247Sports recruiting analysts, the 5-star quarterback made waves when he reversed course by flipping from Oregon to Chip Kelly and the Bruins after Ducks OC Kenny Dillingham took the Arizona State job . Moore is highly regarded for his pocket presence, ball placement, ability to read coverages before the snap, and his strategic mobility.

3. Malachi Nelson ⟶ Signed with USC. There were some Rumors that Nelson was taking a look at Texas A&M after initially committing to Lincoln Riley, but the 5-star quarterback from Los Alamitos (Calif.) stayed the course with Southern Cal. On3 Sports analysts call Nelson the No. 2 quarterback in the nation, a “quick-armed, accurate passer with strong functional movement skills.”

2. Nico Iamaleava ⟶ Signed with Tennessee. Named the No. 2 player in California after Nelson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder is a “natural leader with a high compete level and a great off the field work ethic,” according to 247. “There is not a throw on the field they can’t make.”

1. Arch Manning ⟶ Signed with Texas. The biggest name on Everybody’s board kept everyone watching his every move until finally announcing his commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, and he then made it official by signing his Letter of Intent on National Signing Day. Manning boasts a combination of pocket awareness, ball placement, velocity, and an extra dose of mobility to extend plays and make them with his legs.

