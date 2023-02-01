College football recruiting rankings 2023: Top classes emerge during National Signing Day

With 48 of the top 50 high school football prospects already committed before the traditional National Signing Day even began on Wednesday, Alabama, Georgia and Texas were already primed to emerge as the kings of the 2023 college football recruiting cycle. The Crimson Tide opened National Signing Day holding the No. 1 spot on the 247Sports Composite team rankings, and it wasn’t long into the day before Alabama was confirmed to have secured the No. 1 recruiting class this cycle.

The Bulldogs entered the day with a few key targets on their radar, and despite not landing another high-profile commitment on Wednesday, the national Champs are still sitting strong at No. 2 behind the Tide. The Longhorns finished with their best recruiting class since 2019, while Ohio State and Oklahoma rounded out the top five. And while the traditional National Signing Day didn’t produce the typical movement of years past, Oregon Cemented its top-10 class with a strong late push.

Check out the top 10 classes below. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

Be sure to tune in to CBS Sports HQ for a National Signing Day recap at 5 pm ET on Wednesday

National Signing Day LIVE updates | Crystal Ball | Complete Schedule