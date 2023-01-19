College football recruiting: Ohio State offers 5-star Alabama QB Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin already gave his commitment to Alabama, but the five-star 2024 quarterback recruit is still a target for Ohio State.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes offered Sayin a month after losing the pledge of No. 1 ranked 2024 player Dylan Raiola.

