College football recruiting: Ohio State offers 5-star Alabama QB Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin already gave his commitment to Alabama, but the five-star 2024 quarterback recruit is still a target for Ohio State.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes offered Sayin a month after losing the pledge of No. 1 ranked 2024 player Dylan Raiola.

Ohio State offers Julian Say

Julian Sayin as a Recruit

Sayin is the No. 2 ranked quarterback and the No. 15 overall player in the Nation in the 2024 college football recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Carlsbad, Calif. native initially committed to Alabama in early November.

Sayin threw for 2,708 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games for Carlsbad this past fall.

He also ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts.

Alabama still the favorite

The offer from the Buckeyes doesn’t appear to have deterred the general trend of Sayin’s recruiting process so far.

Sayin is still trending towards Alabama, according to all four current 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, including that of recruiting director Steve Wiltfong, who has a 100 percent success rate in the 2024 cycle.

He is also favored to land with the Crimson Tide going by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives Alabama the strong 81.7 percent chance to sign the quarterback.

Ohio State was not included in the On3 projection, which ranked Georgia in second place (11.4 percent) and LSU in third (1.4 percent).

Ohio State QB offers

The quarterback joins a list of official Ohio State offers at the position that includes Jadyn Davis, the No. 3 ranked quarterback nationally out of Charlotte, Ryan Puglisi, the No. 10 quarterback, Colin Hurley, the 11th ranked player at the position, and Adrian Posse, the No. 15 quarterbacks.

Hurley committed to LSU in November and Puglisi pledged to Georgia in October.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook