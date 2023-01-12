College football recruiting: Georgia Predicted to land No. 1 player Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola turned heads recently when he de-committed from Ohio State, but one school appears to be the new favorite Landing spot for the No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class.

247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong Revealed his new Crystal Ball Prediction for the quarterback, with Georgia Emerging as the favorite to sign the player ahead of next season.

Wiltfong has a perfect 100 percent record in making recruiting predictions for the 2024 cycle and is 91.34 percent correct all-time.

