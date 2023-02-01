College football recruiting: 2023 National Signing Day schedule, key announcement times, predictions, Picks
The traditional National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting cycle takes center stage this week on the college football calendar as the first Wednesday in February has arrived. Yes, the majority of recruits ranked within the Top247 already made their college decisions when the early signing period opened in December, but there are still a few notable prospects to keep an eye on during the National Signing Day festivities.
There are five remaining Top247 prospects that have yet to announce their college destinations. Well, six if you count four-star QB Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida during the early signing period but was eventually granted a release from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada, however, doesn’t seem to be in much of a rush to announce his next destination. Still, all eyes will be on the five other Top247 recruits who are ready to take the next step in their football careers.
So when will these recruits announce live on National Signing Day? Below is a look at the top commitments set to take place on Wednesday along with projected landing spots according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.
The Announcements
All times Eastern and approximate; specific times will be updated as they become available
- 1 pm — Five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor: The most notable uncommitted prospect, Harbor visited Oregon last weekend as the vaunted Ducks track program has kept them in contention for the 2024 Summer Olympics hopeful. Maryland, South Carolina and Michigan are all still involved as well. Crystal Ball: South Carolina
- 1:30 pm — Four-star CB Rodrick Pleasant: Pleasant, the Defending California state Champion in the 100m and 200m, named a final five of Boston College, California, Oregon, UCLA and USC. It’s seemed, however, that the battle for the track standout has come down to Oregon vs. USC. Crystal Ball: N/A
- TBD — Four-star OL Chimdy Onoh: One of the top uncommitted Offensive lineman prospects visited Ole Miss last weekend on the heels of a trip to Michigan State the weekend prior, while Penn State got the first visit this month. He also visited Rutgers in December as his recruitment remains pretty wide open down the stretch. Crystal Ball: Penn State
- TBD — Four-star TE Walker Lyons: Lyons won’t enroll at a school until Fall 2024 as he’s scheduled to begin serving his LDS mission next month in Norway. The one-time Stanford commit opened things up when David Shaw resigned, and the Cardinal are still trying to get him back in the fold. Utah, though, is in a good spot while USC and Georgia remain involved. Crystal Ball: Stanford
- TBD — Five-star TE Duce Robinson: Georgia looks like the team to beat here, but 247Sports’ Blair Angulo reported Monday that Robinson may wait until last Wednesday to make his decision as the dual-sport standout also has MLB aspirations. USC and Texas remain a factor here, but baseball could be the biggest threat to the Bulldogs securing the best tight end available in the country. Crystal Ball: Georgia