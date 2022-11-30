College football rankings: What Clemson’s loss to South Carolina means for Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and more

First the Volunteers. Now the Tigers. South Carolina has become the scariest team for outside playoff hopefuls to have to face.

With Saturday’s 31-30 win for the Gamecocks over Clemson, it has cast a stone into the CFP Pond that is going to have ripples heading into Championship weekend. It brought Clemson down to 10-2 on the year with losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina, and it opened the door for some other backend hopefuls to at least have some hope going into their conference championships.

Clemson, which avoided any slip-ups until running into the Fighting Irish, now finds itself effectively out of the playoff hunt. But now, the bigger question is around Bowl games.

Clemson, of course, still has the ACC Championship against North Carolina next weekend. However, much of the Mystique will be lost after this demoralizing loss.

Here are some of the effects of Clemson’s loss on other teams in the hunt.

Rankings reflect post-Week 12 CFP rankings

Georgia (12-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Bulldogs took care of business after an early scare against Georgia Tech, and they won’t feel the ramifications of a No. 8 upsets.

Georgia will now play in the SEC Championship against LSU next week. Win or lose, it may be hard to keep them out of the postseason.

Ohio State (11-1)

Previous rank: 2

Ohio State lost to Michigan, meaning they’re likely to drop out of the top four ahead of next weekend.

Clemson’s loss still doesn’t necessarily affect OSU directly, as they weren’t going to leapfrog them even with a win. Ohio State should find itself in the No. 5 or No. 6 spot and will not play for the Big Ten Championship next week.

If there are any effects to speak of, it does help OSU’s path to the playoffs, as every prospective playoff team who loses helps the ones who win or don’t play next week. Ohio State wants help from Georgia and whoever USC is still playing. But Clemson does help the Buckeyes’ path to a degree.

Michigan (12-0)

Previous rank: 3

Michigan continues to shock the CFB world, with the Wolverines throttling Ohio State 45-23 behind a surprising passing game.

Michigan should find itself firmly in the No. 2 spot as it looks ahead to the Big Ten Championship next week, where it dominated Iowa last season. Clemson’s loss, again, had little to no bearing on this game.

TCU (11-0)

Previous rank: 4

TCU is the only top four team that stood to benefit from this upset.

The Horned Frogs are widely regarded by the committee as the weakest undefeated team, and playing in the Big 12 has done them no favors. If they go on to beat Iowa State on Saturday, their position is secure until the Big 12 Championship Game next week. Clemson’s loss, however, does give them a bit of breathing room and widens the gap from No. 8 to No. 4 in the standings.

LSU (9-2)

Previous rank: 5

LSU knows that it needs to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to have any kind of path to the playoffs, and that starts with Texas A&M on Saturday.

A two-loss team to begin with, the Tigers are largely unaffected by Clemson’s loss in the playoff standings. Where it does start to matter is that even if LSU loses to either TAMU or Georgia, it could help them with regards to what Bowl game they end up in.

USC (10-1)

Previous rank: 6

Similar to LSU, USC has its own path, but it also needs a bit of help. The Trojans look like they have a bit of a straight shot to the Rose Bowl through Notre Dame and with a Pac-12 Championship win.

Clemson losing weakens the field USC is playing against for the postseason, but the Trojans still need some help. If they don’t get that help, Clemson’s loss doesn’t affect their Rose Bowl prospects.

Alabama (9-2)

Previous rank: 7

Here’s where the effects start to get a bit more tangible.

The Crimson Tide were directly ahead of Clemson in the standings, and they were projected to play Clemson in the Orange Bowl after the last standings.

With Clemson losing, it likely shuffles that. It doesn’t preclude the Tigers from playing in an NY6 Bowl, but they could well end up playing someone different now if they close out the ACC.

Oregon (9-2)

Previous rank: 9

The teams after Clemson in the standings, unsurprisingly, stand to benefit the most from a Clemson loss.

Result of its game with Oregon State pending, Oregon now sees its opponent potentially reshuffled in a potential Bowl game. If Oregon goes on to beat the Beavers, they will firmly be grouped in the second tier of teams, alongside USC and Alabama.

Tennessee (9-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Volunteers are also affected in an interesting way by Clemson’s loss.

Should they go on to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday night, they could actually find themselves playing the Tigers in a significant Bowl game. The loss of Hendon Hooker, of course, had serious repercussions for Tennessee. But injuries won’t keep them out of a New Years Six Bowl game if they continue to take care of business. They should still find themselves towards the top of the CFP standings, and we may well get a “Lost to SCAR Bowl.”

Florida State (9-3)

Previous rank: 16

Among the Honorable Mentions of affected teams, you have the Seminoles down at No. 16.

Clemson’s loss more or less eliminates the ‘Noles from NY6 contention, since the ACC will not be losing a team to the playoff.

Ultimately, Clemson’s loss doesn’t have ground-shaking effects on the playoff picture. We’re at the point in the season where teams need to do things themselves if they’re going to advance. But it does weaken the field for CFP hopefuls, which is always welcome at this point in the season. A two-loss ACC team doesn’t really have a path to the postseason. That could open the door for a two-loss SEC team or a one-loss Big Ten or Pac-12 team to sneak in.