College football rankings: Predicting the final AP top 25 for 2022

As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, Let’s look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings

Note: this isn’t our ranking of the best teams, but our Prediction for how AP top 25 Voters will slot them in the official poll

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings

Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button