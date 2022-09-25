College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 poll for Week 5

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, Let’s look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings

Note: this isn’t our ranking of the best teams, but our Prediction for how top 25 Voters will slot them in the official poll

25. Kansas. Yes, it’s time to rank the Jayhawks. 4-0 for the first time since 2009, KU boasts a legitimate offense led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, responsible for 5 total TDs.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button