College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 poll for Week 5

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, Let’s look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings

Note: this isn’t our ranking of the best teams, but our Prediction for how top 25 Voters will slot them in the official poll

25. Kansas. Yes, it’s time to rank the Jayhawks. 4-0 for the first time since 2009, KU boasts a legitimate offense led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, responsible for 5 total TDs.

24. Minnesota. Now perfect through 4, the Gophers look like the team to beat in the Big Ten West. UM has its best start since 2019 and just piled over 500 yards on Sparty in a statement win. Mo Ibrahim went over 100 yards rushing for his 13th straight game.

23. Florida State. The Seminoles are 4-0 with 3 wins over Power 5 teams, 2 away from home, and coming off a big win over Boston College.

22. Wake Forest. Make it 14 straight Ls against Clemson, but Sam Hartman gave the Tigers’ D fits with a Wake record 6 TD passes. The loss hurts the Deacs’ division chances, but there’s time to recover.

21. Pittsburgh. Kedon Slovis was efficient in throwing the ball, but didn’t score as the Panthers ran for 271 and 5 TDs in a good-enough win over Rhode Island.

20. BYU. A win over Wyoming at home keeps the Cougars at 3-1 on the year with much tougher games ahead, but they could drop given all the other movement elsewhere in the rankings.

19. Arkansas. An early lead for the Hogs, but one flubbed play near the goal line changed everything and now Arkansas hosts Alabama with 1 loss next Saturday after taking the L to A&M thanks to one very unlucky missed kick. This might seem like a steep drop, but other teams should stay put or move up with their wins.

18. Texas A&M. A statement for the Aggies, who played turnover-free football and scored one miraculous defensive touchdown in the win over Arkansas. A&M was 23rd in the rankings coming into this weekend.

17. Washington. vs. Stanford late

16. Baylor. The offense looked a little more itself this week as Blake Shapen played a clean game beating Iowa State on the road, going 4 for 4 in the red zone. The rematch with Oklahoma State is next.

15. Be Miss. Jaxson Dart was iffy throwing the ball and Tulsa actually led the Rebs early, but a 28-point second quarter helped put it away in a 35-27 win.

14. Penn State. A closer-than-expected win over Central Michigan, who ran for 363 yards but lost 4 turnovers to the Lions as Sean Clifford accounted for 4 touchdowns.

13. Oregon. It looked like Wazzu was about to Drown the Ducks, but the Bo Nix experience kicked in as the QB went over 400 yards passing and Oregon scored 29 points in the 4th quarter.

12. Utah. vs. Arizona State late

11. NC State. A romp over UConn doesn’t tell us much, but the Wolfpack did earn some positive momentum going into Clemson next weekend.

10. Oklahoma. Back to the drawing board for Brent Venables’ defense after Kansas State dumped OU for the 3rd time in the last 4 years, each time when the Sooners were in the top 10 of the rankings.

9. Tennessee. A major W for the Vols over Rival Florida, their first in 5 tries and earned on the back of another superb Offensive showing, including 2 statement drives: 99 yards to end the 1st half, and 73 yards for a TD to start the 2nd.

8. Oklahoma State. Idle this week, the Cowboys could move up in the rankings by virtue of other losses, and look ahead to the rematch of last year’s crazy Big 12 title game against Baylor.

7. Kentucky. Will Levis had another 300-yard game and career-best 4 passing scores, but don’t be surprised if the Cats drop after playing such a big underdog so close: beating Northern Illinois 31-23.

6. U.S.C. A gutsy come-from-behind win for Caleb Williams and this offense at Oregon State and the Trojans should jump loser Oklahoma after Proving it can win a close game on the road.

5. Clemson. This secondary is officially a problem. Granted, it was Sam Hartman doing the damage, but fortunately DJ Uiagalelei had his best day, hitting for 5 TDs and 371 yards in a critical win to stay in the lead for the division chase. NC State is next.

4. Michigan. After cruising through a soft non-con slate, the Wolverines got an expected challenge out of Maryland’s skill threats, but they hung tough all day and ran all over the Terps in the Big Ten opener.

3. Ohio State. There were some who thought Wisconsin’s defense could slow the Buckeyes’ weapons. That theory turned out to be false. Very false.

2. Georgia. Last year, the Bulldogs gave up 23 points in September. They gave up 22 points to Kent State alone this week in a confusing exhibition at home. It’s a win, but some Voters could be jolted into dropping UGA down 1.

1. Alabama. Top 25 Voters could nudge the Tide back into pole position after Georgia’s Shaky game, as Bama looked better in a dominating win over Vanderbilt in the SEC opener.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook