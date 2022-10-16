College football rankings: Nine unbeatens left after week of Upheaval

FT WORTH, Texas — You could say that Kate Dykes is a little superstitious. This is the second week in a row the wife of head Coach Sonny Dykes has watched her husband’s team play in a nail biter. Last week in Lawrence, Kansas, she went to the bathroom in the third quarter and heard the Frogs scored on the radio broadcast, so she stayed in there for the rest of the third stanza, even texting a high-profile TCU booster a picture of her new seat.

This week, she was in the stands while the Frogs pulled off a Furious second-half comeback, but she says she refused to move from her seat while TCU stormed back to send the game to overtime and become the last undefeated team in the Big 12 , knocking off Oklahoma State from their previously perfect perch.

