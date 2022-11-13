College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 11

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

This isn’t a conventional “power ranking” of the best teams, but a projection of how each team would finish against an average opponent on a neutral field, ranked by expected point margin per game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button