College football rankings: Clemson stands out among unbeaten teams

Welcome to the calm before the storm. It was a quiet Saturday for upsets and Top 25 duels ahead of what is sure to be a smorgasbord of both next weekend. Only one new team entered this week’s Top 10 (TCU), but we do have a new overall leader—and the great thing about this No. 1 is everyone will agree that they should be No. 1.

The Clemson Tigers have shaken off some early-season issues and seemingly look like the Clemson of old (the one before last year’s “disappointing” 10-win season). Their rise is primarily because of a stronger schedule compared to most, if not all, Top 10 teams (two wins against ranked teams, including one on the road).

