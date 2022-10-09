College football rankings: Clemson stands out among unbeaten teams

Welcome to the calm before the storm. It was a quiet Saturday for upsets and Top 25 duels ahead of what is sure to be a smorgasbord of both next weekend. Only one new team entered this week’s Top 10 (TCU), but we do have a new overall leader—and the great thing about this No. 1 is everyone will agree that they should be No. 1.

The Clemson Tigers have shaken off some early-season issues and seemingly look like the Clemson of old (the one before last year’s “disappointing” 10-win season). Their rise is primarily because of a stronger schedule compared to most, if not all, Top 10 teams (two wins against ranked teams, including one on the road).

Another reason: Alabama’s continued problems (see: games against Texas, Arkansas and Texas A&M). Did you catch the Tide’s great Escape against the Aggies? Of all the plays in Jimbo Fisher’s thick playbook, the Coach chose this one as his final gasp.

A few other teams’ great Escapes to remain unbeaten: Oklahoma State survived a scare from the Red Raiders; Michigan turned it on in the second half against Indiana; and TCU bounced Kansas in a wild affair in Lawrence.

Next weekend? College football could have as many as six Top 25 matchups, at least two pitting Top 10 teams and three Battles of unbeatens. Penn State travels to Michigan, Alabama plays at Tennessee and TCU hosts Oklahoma State. Buckle up!

1. Clemson (6-0)

Clemson’s defense helped shut down Boston College in Saturday’s second half, particularly in the red zone. Mark Stockwell/Associated Press

Last game: Beat Boston College, 31-3

Next game: at Florida State (Saturday)

DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers in passing and rushing, but it’s the Clemson defense that had its best outing of the season. The Eagles punted six times, missed two field goals and lost three fumbles in a nightmarish Offensive performance without some key playmakers. While former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’s new Oklahoma team crumbled in the Red River clash, his old group helped the Tigers win their 12th straight game dating back to last season.

2. Alabama (6-0)

Last game: Beat Texas A&M, 24-20

Next game: at Tennessee (Saturday)

The Aggies became the latest team to expose the Crimson Tide’s weaknesses. Remember Alabama’s one-point win at Texas? How about the 23 consecutive points Arkansas scored on Nick Saban’s team last week? Bama has struggles on the Offensive line. There are issues in the secondary, too. And the kicking game, at least on Saturday, left much to be desired. Next up: the sizzling Volunteers in what will assuredly be a wild atmosphere in Knoxville.

3. Ohio State (6-0)

Last game: Beat Michigan State, 49-20

Next game: Iowa (Oct. 22)

In a remarkable statistic, CJ Stroud threw more touchdowns (six) than incompletions (five). The Buckeyes also ran for 237 yards, clobbering Michigan State’s defense every which way. Mel Tucker, the Spartans’ $95-million coach, is on quite the spiral. Since signing his new deal last year, he is 4-4 and his team is on a four-game slide.

4. Georgia (6-0)

Last game: Beat Auburn, 42-10

Next game: Vanderbilt (Saturday)

Keep doubting Stetson Bennett and he’ll keep proving us all wrong. The quarterback showed off his wheels against the hapless Tigers, running for a 64-yard touchdown in the second half to help secure the win. Auburn had as many penalties (10) as it did first downs. Bryan Harsin’s group has made a mess of the past four games, and UGA exposed the Tigers in the second half by turning a 14-point lead at the break into a rout.

5. Tennessee (5-0)

Last game: Beat LSU, 40-13

Next game: Alabama (Saturday)

The Vols have played two Power 5 road games and beat Florida at home. It’s one of the more impressive résumés thus far. Aside from a trip to Pitt, Tennessee has looked dominant in every game. If you want to beat the Vols, you are going to have to outscore them. QB Hendon Hooker gets back his top receiver, Cedric Tillman, for the big game against the Tide, while QB Bryce Young is expected to return for Alabama.

6. Oklahoma State (5-0)

Last game: Beat Texas Tech, 41-31

Next game: at TCU (Saturday)

Who needs touchdowns when you can kick field goals? Tanner Brown booted four from 42, 22, 34 and 24 yards. QB Spencer Sanders misfired quite a bit against a Red Raiders team that seems to play big in big games. The Pokes, down eight late in the third quarter, managed to score two touchdowns and kick a field goal the rest of the way. Coach Mike Gundy and OSU completed the comeback, but now face a serious Showdown next weekend in Fort Worth with the Big 12 lead on the line.

7. Michigan (6-0)

Last game: Beat Indiana, 31-10

Next game: Penn State (Saturday)

Well, it wasn’t pretty. Yes, Michigan has had the most ho-hum 6-0 start in recent memory. But the Wolverines are unbeaten and that should stand for something (even though their toughest test might have been a road game against Iowa). That said, quarterback JJ McCarthy passed for 304 yards and three scores, while his defense was strong in the second half. The Hoosiers’ final eight drives ended in four punts, two turnovers, a turnover on Downs and a missed field goal.

8. USC (6-0)

Last game: Beat Washington State, 30-14

Next game: at Utah (Saturday)

We talk a lot about the Trojans offense, led by Caleb Williams, Travis Dye and Jordan Addison. But how about their defense? In USC’s two tightest games this season against Oregon State and Washington State, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s unit allowed a combined four touchdowns. In the second half of those games, the Trojans forced their opponents into four punts and four turnovers.

9. Penn State (5-0)

Last game: Beat Northwestern, 17-7

Next game: at Michigan (Saturday)

The Nittany Lions got a week to rest up before next weekend’s Top 10 Showdown in the Big House. This series has been back-and-forth for the past decade. Since 2010, the teams have split 10 meetings. Expect a low-scoring Duel between two coaches who enjoy running the football and playing solid defense, but does James Franklin’s crew have enough Firepower to keep up with the Wolverines?

10. TCU (5-0)

Last game: Beat Kansas, 38-31

Next game: Oklahoma State (Saturday)

Coach Sonny Dykes has the Horned Frogs Roaring in his first season with the program. QB Max Duggan now has 14 touchdowns and one interception, completing more than 70% of his passes. Before the season, who would have thought TCU would be tied atop the Big 12 standings at the Midway point, but here we are.

More College Football Coverage: