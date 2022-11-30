College Football QB Power Rankings: USC’s Caleb Williams claims No. 1 amid shakeup within top five

Have you ever shared a spur-of-the-moment hot take based on little evidence that you wholeheartedly believed and only proceeded to dig in? Then, did you watch that opinion turn out to be a billion percent accurate? I have.

It was last offseason, just before the 2021 season began. I was on the Cover 3 Podcast saying Caleb Williams should start for Oklahoma ahead of Spencer Rattler because he was the better player. The opinion was not formed without data, but it didn’t have much; I had seen Williams play in the Oklahoma spring game and Highlights from recruiting camps. Toss in some information from recruiting analysts, and I was sold. It didn’t hurt that after seeing an entire season of Rattler with the Sooners, I wasn’t sold, either.

It became something of a running gag on the podcast. While my opinion was always sincere, I brought it up more often than I had to until Williams eventually took the job from Rattler. He wasn’t perfect, but I still loved him. Then, Lincoln Riley left for USC, Williams went with him, and here we are. Williams enters conference Championship week as the Heisman favorite, and more importantly, he’s climbed to No. 1 in the QB Power Rankings this week.

You can have it all, kids. I would know.

No Longer Ranked: Drake Maye, North Carolina; Jayden Daniels, LSU;

Honorable Mention: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; EJ Warner, Temple; Frank Harris, UTSA; Brady Cook, Missouri; Taylen Green, Boise State