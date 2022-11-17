College Football QB Power Rankings: Michael Penix Jr. crashes top five, Bryce Young struggles through injury

Bryce Young isn’t healthy, and I become more convinced of it every weekend. There’s been a clear difference in his performance since injuring his shoulder during Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas on October 1. Prior to the injury, Young carried a 172.5 rating while completing 67.2% of his passes with a 10.4% TD rate. Following the injury, his rating dropped to 134.9, the completion percentage dipped to 59.6% and the TD rate plummeted to 4.7%.

Where things become even more glaring is when looking at Young’s yards per attempt, both in results and air yards (how far past the line of scrimmage a throw travels). Before the injury, Young was averaging 8.97 yards per attempt and 9.28 air yards per attempt. Since returning against Tennessee, he’s at 7.26 yards per attempt and only 8.13 air yards per attempt. So the throws are becoming shorter while the completion rate is dropping. Those are strong indicators that he’s not at full strength.

Either way, that’s why he’s ranked 10th in these power rankings. It’s not that I don’t like him or don’t think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country. It’s simply that when you compare his numbers lately to where they were at the beginning of the season, there’s been a drastic decline. If they weren’t Bryce YoungI don’t know that he’d be ranked at all.

No Longer Ranked: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Week 11 Honorable Mentions: EJ Warner, Temple; Jayden De Laura, Arizona; Drew Pyne, Notre Dame; Mike Wright, Vanderbilt; Bert Emanuel Jr, Central Michigan