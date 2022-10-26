College Football QB Power Rankings: Max Duggan, Sam Hartman make moves as top three holds steady

Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson was a Treasure Trove of Quotes following Wake Forest’s 43-15 win over Boston College last week. My favorite was his quip about how he was “sure when all of our 35-year-old, 15th-year players graduate next year, we’ll come crashing back to earth like everyone says we will.” That’s just good, old-fashioned salt from a Coach who has helped turn a small private school program into a team that finished 11-3 last year and is currently tied with USC for No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

The most important quote from Clawson, however, was when he went to bat for star quarterback Sam Hartman.

“He’s a really good QB,” said Clawson. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Last year he was the second-team ACC quarterback, and the first-team guy graduated and got drafted, and Somehow he went into this season by some people as the fifth-best QB in the ACC. That’s so disrespectful to what he’s done and what he’s accomplished. There’s not another quarterback in the country I’d rather have. His level of play has been so high for so long.

“The great beauty of Sam is that he doesn’t care. He just wants to win. It bothers me more than it does him. I think he’s one of the elite quarterbacks in the entire country. How he’s not getting mentioned in the Heisman stuff is just … look at what he’s done in his career and what he’s done this year. He couldn’t care less. He just wants to win.”

Clawson’s right. Hartman has been one of the best players in the country the last few years, and he doesn’t get nearly the respect he deserves compared to his peers. But don’t worry, Coach Clawson; while some only considered Sam the fifth-best QB in the ACC before the season began, this week’s QB Power Rankings have him as the No. 6 QB in the country. It might not be enough to get Heisman votes, but being in my QB Power Rankings is a far greater accomplishment, in my opinion.

No Longer Ranked: Quinn Ewers, Texas; Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Standing Next To Coach On The Sideline With Their Helmets Is To Let Him Know They’re There: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA; Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; Quinn Ewers, Texas; KJ Jefferson, Arkansas; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma