College Football QB Power Rankings: Hendon Hooker rises to No. 1, Bryce Young makes quick return

Recency bias is a powerful force in college football, and it’s on full display in this week’s QB Power Rankings. Last week, I explained how Ohio State’s CJ Stroud seemed to be on a clear, easy path to the Heisman Trophy. I even went as far to wonder if Stroud was in the process of having the most boring Heisman-winning season of all time. In Week 7, however, Stroud and Ohio State made the mistake of taking a week off while Tennessee welcomed Alabama to Neyland Stadium.

Stroud was a heavy favorite at -130 to take home the Heisman Entering last weekend, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker was in second at +1100. Using implied odds, that meant Stroud was seen as having a 56.5% chance of winning the award while Hooker was at 8.3%. What happened from there over the weekend? Well, Hooker threw five touchdowns against Alabama in a 52-49 upset win.

Stroud remains the Heisman favorite but his odds of winning have moved to +110 (47.6%) while Hooker surged to +400 (20%). That’s a significant shift. And, of course, the Heisman odds aren’t the only thing susceptible to recency bias. These QB Power Rankings are practically built on them, which is why Hooker moves into the No. 1 spot this week.

No Longer Ranked: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; Bo Nix, Oregon

Warming Up On The Sidelines: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson; Bo Nix, Oregon; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Will Levis, Kentucky